Jenny’s Diner Adds Online Ordering & Catering Menu

Jenny’s Diner in Chesterfield, Missouri, adds eOrderSTL online ordering platform and releases its initial catering menu.

CHESTERFIELD, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Jenny’s Diner at 45 Forum Shopping Center, Chesterfield, MO, has added an additional online ordering platform and released its breakfast catering menu.

Jenny’s Diner partners with eOrderSTL, adding online ordering.

Their online ordering platform is eOrderSTL, owned by St. Louis Restaurant Review. Restaurants are added by invitation only, and invitations are based on the restaurants’ online ratings and reputation. Jenny’s Diner has high online ratings and is hugely respected by its loyal repeat customers.

St. Louis Restaurant Review published an article titled “Jenny’s Diner – Chesterfield, MO – Featured Restaurant” on August 11, 2024.

Jenny’s Diner releases its first catering menu offering pickup or delivery.

The catering menu has not been seen before. This is the first release. We suspect that as their catering business grows, there might be changes and revisions, but this is the first and current catering menu. They have been in business since 2011; the current owners purchased it in November 2018. It has been voted Best Breakfast in Chesterfield, MO. You can trust them for your next catering event.

The price is based on trays that will feed ten (10) people. 24-hour notice is necessary. Prepay only. Pickup or delivery is available, and there is an additional delivery fee.

Eggs (scrambled or fried) $80.00 Bacon (Applewood) $69.00 Sausage Patty’s (Old Tyme) $69.00 Sausage Links $69.00 Home Fried Potatoes (never frozen) $40.00 Pancakes – $42.50 or $52.50 for Blueberry or Chocolate Chip Topping French Toast — $48.00 Beignets (30 pcs) – $40 Biscuits & Gravy – $70.00 Breakfast Burrito – $100.00 Breakfast Sandwich (egg, bacon, or sausage and cheese) $83.00 Fruit Cocktail – $50.00

Address, phone, and website:

45 Forum Shopping Center

Chesterfield, Missouri 63017

Phone: +1 314-548-1001

Website: JennyDiner.com

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Additional resources: