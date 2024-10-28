Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant Reviewed by STL.News

STL. News has reviewed Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant, 1407 W Highway 50, O’Fallon, Illinois.

O’FALLON, IL (StLouisRestaurantReview) STL. News has reviewed Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant at 1407 W Highway 50 in O’Fallon, Illinois. This authentic, award-winning Thai restaurant uses the best ingredients, resulting in its popular cuisine.

The owner, Sinath Ngeth, is a migrant from Cambodia who spent significant time in Thailand learning to cook Cambodian and Thai cuisine at an early age. She worked for multiple restaurants before purchasing Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant in November 2017.

It was recently announced on STL.News that Ngeth converted her business structure from a sole proprietorship to an Illinois LLC. The transition has been completed, and the company is Zapp Thai Restaurant, LLC, d.b.a. Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant. It was formed on July 22, 2024, and its File Number is 1499776.

Their online ratings are high despite one low rating on Facebook, which STL.News notes that they do not agree with that rating.

Address and phone:

1407 West Highway 50

O’Fallon, Illinois 62269

Phone: +1 618-628-9276

