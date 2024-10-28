Bartolino’s Twin Oaks Opens in West County

Bartolino’s Twin Oaks opened the nicest restaurant in West County last Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

TWIN OAKS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Bartolino’s Twin Oaks opened last Wednesday, October 23, 2024. According to Michael Saracino, it is part of a family chain of restaurants that started in 1961 and is now in the hands of the third generation.

The project was a two-year buildout, and the cost is not disclosed, but I can assure you they spared no expense in making what I believe is the nicest restaurant in West County. Cooper’s Hawk in Town & Country was at the front of the line in my book, but they have competition now: Bartolino’s Twin Oaks. I would rather support a locally owned restaurant than a chain, so I have found my new hangout.

Bartolino’s Family of Restaurants includes the best St. Louis Italian restaurants, Bartolino’s South and Bartolino’s Osteria, and now Bartolino’s Twin Oaks. It also includes casual eateries like Chris’ Pancake and Dining and Chris’ at the Docket. The family-owned and operated business has served the St. Louis area since 1961.

The restaurants are managed by John, Bart, Michael, and Chris Saracino, who, according to an article in St. Louis Magazine, are the sons of the founder, Bart Saracino, Sr.

Currently, the Saracinos operate this restaurant empire comprised of:

Bartolino’s South – 5914 S Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63123

– 5914 S Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63123 Bartolino’s Osteria – 2103 Sulphur Ave, St. Louis, MO 63139

– 2103 Sulphur Ave, St. Louis, MO 63139 Bartolino’s Twin Oaks – 1304 Big Bend Rd, Manchester, MO 63021

– 1304 Big Bend Rd, Manchester, MO 63021 Chris’ Watson Road – 5980 Southwest Ave, St. Louis, MO 63139

– 5980 Southwest Ave, St. Louis, MO 63139 Chris’ @ The Docket – 100 N Tucker Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63101

After less than one week of serving their famous Italian cuisine, they are rated 4.9 Stars on Google Reviews and have nine online customer reviews.

Italian restaurants are among the most popular in the St. Louis region because of a significant Italian community. This family-owned group has stood the test of time opening a large facility while many other restaurants are going out of business due to staffing shortages and escalating triple net lease agreements.

We have not eaten at this new location, but considering the cost of building it and the online rating, I’m confident that the cuisine is excellent. These are intelligent guys who know what they are doing. However, I will be there this week at some point to experience what I believe is the nicest fine-dining facility in the St. Louis region.

The business hours are 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, Sunday through Saturday (seven days a week). The phone number is +1 636-254-1001, and reservations are accepted.

We sincerely appreciate the time Michael gave us to answer a few questions.

