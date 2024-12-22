We have compiled a list of restaurants in St. Louis, MO, that will be open on Christmas Day 2024.

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) We have prepared a list of restaurants in St. Louis, Missouri, scheduled to be open on Christmas Day according to OpenTable and other sources, which we will note.

Many restaurants are closed but offer a special carryout menu for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

St. Louis Restaurants, open on Christmas Day – 2024, as follows:

PLEASE NOTE: Call the restaurant for reservations; some may be open on Christmas Eve but not Christmas Day. We have attempted to be as thorough and accurate as possible, but this is a guide and should not be taken as wholly accurate. Happy Holidays! Be safe!

Casa Don Alfonso at the Ritz Carlton St. Louis in Clayton

Ramsay’s Kitchen at the Horseshoe Casino

Landry’s Seafood House

The Preston

Morton’s The Steakhouse at the Horseshoe Casino

Chase Club at the Chase Park Plaza

Chevy’s Fresh Mex – Olive Blvd in Olivette

Pennydrop Bar + Kitchen

Red Lobster on Lindbergh Blvd

Red Lobster in Bridgeton

Red Lobster in Chesterfield

Red Lobster in St. Peters

Red Lobster in Fairview Heights

Red Lobster in Alton

Wonton King on Olive Blvd in University City – Source: us

Blueberry Hill on The Loop – STLMagazine

BRIO Italian Grille – Frontenac – STLMagazine

Idol Wolf – STLMagazine

Sushi Boat – St. Charles – STLMagazine

Charlie Gitto’s on The Hill – Yelp

Tucker’s Place – Yelp

Trattoria Marcella – Yelp

Polite Society – Yelp

Pastaria – Yelp

Anthonino’s Taverna – Yelp

Uncle Bill’s Pancake & Dinner House – Yelp

Zia’s on The Hill – Yelp

Twisted Tree – Yelp

Dave’s Diner – Yelp

Songbird – Yelp

Public School House – Yelp

The Shaved Duck – Yelp

Gingham’s Homestyle Restaurant – Yelp

Annie Gunn’s – Yelp

Shack Breakfast & Lunch – Yelp

Hendel’s – Yelp

Texas Roadhouse – Yelp

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store -Yelp

Stoney River – Yelp

Fratelli’s Ristorante – Yelp

801 Chop House – Yelp

The Barn – Yelp

Timothy’s – Yelp

The Original Pancake House – Yelp

And more to come, hopefully, as we continue our research.

Again, please plan and call your preferred restaurant to ensure the correct information is provided. We have searched for this information online.