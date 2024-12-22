We have compiled a list of restaurants in St. Louis, MO, that will be open on Christmas Day 2024.
ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) We have prepared a list of restaurants in St. Louis, Missouri, scheduled to be open on Christmas Day according to OpenTable and other sources, which we will note.
Many restaurants are closed but offer a special carryout menu for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.
St. Louis Restaurants, open on Christmas Day – 2024, as follows:
PLEASE NOTE: Call the restaurant for reservations; some may be open on Christmas Eve but not Christmas Day. We have attempted to be as thorough and accurate as possible, but this is a guide and should not be taken as wholly accurate. Happy Holidays! Be safe!
- Casa Don Alfonso at the Ritz Carlton St. Louis in Clayton
- Ramsay’s Kitchen at the Horseshoe Casino
- Landry’s Seafood House
- The Preston
- Morton’s The Steakhouse at the Horseshoe Casino
- Chase Club at the Chase Park Plaza
- Chevy’s Fresh Mex – Olive Blvd in Olivette
- Pennydrop Bar + Kitchen
- Red Lobster on Lindbergh Blvd
- Red Lobster in Bridgeton
- Red Lobster in Chesterfield
- Red Lobster in St. Peters
- Red Lobster in Fairview Heights
- Red Lobster in Alton
- Wonton King on Olive Blvd in University City – Source: us
- Blueberry Hill on The Loop – STLMagazine
- BRIO Italian Grille – Frontenac – STLMagazine
- Idol Wolf – STLMagazine
- Sushi Boat – St. Charles – STLMagazine
- Charlie Gitto’s on The Hill – Yelp
- Tucker’s Place – Yelp
- Trattoria Marcella – Yelp
- Polite Society – Yelp
- Pastaria – Yelp
- Anthonino’s Taverna – Yelp
- Uncle Bill’s Pancake & Dinner House – Yelp
- Zia’s on The Hill – Yelp
- Twisted Tree – Yelp
- Dave’s Diner – Yelp
- Songbird – Yelp
- Public School House – Yelp
- The Shaved Duck – Yelp
- Gingham’s Homestyle Restaurant – Yelp
- Annie Gunn’s – Yelp
- Shack Breakfast & Lunch – Yelp
- Hendel’s – Yelp
- Texas Roadhouse – Yelp
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store -Yelp
- Stoney River – Yelp
- Fratelli’s Ristorante – Yelp
- 801 Chop House – Yelp
- The Barn – Yelp
- Timothy’s – Yelp
- The Original Pancake House – Yelp
- And more to come, hopefully, as we continue our research.
Again, please plan and call your preferred restaurant to ensure the correct information is provided. We have searched for this information online.