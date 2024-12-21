Charlie Gitto’s 2024 Recap by STL.News

Charlie Gitto’s Italian Restaurant is a famous Italian restaurant in St. Louis that STL.News published a recap of 2024 about this institution.

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Charlie Gitto’s is a famous Italian restaurant at 5226 Shaw Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. It is frequently featured in local and national publications.

STL.News shared an engaging summary of Charlie Gitto’s accomplishments, which was featured on various news and blog platforms. CLICK to read the summary.

There are two locations. The first location was on The Hill, which opened in 1981, and the second was inside Hollywood Casino, which opened in 2004.

The location at Hollywood Casino was recently remodeled, and The Hill location will be renovated in January 2025.

Recently, we published an article announcing the launch of their private wine label for Chianti and Pinot Grigio, which can be purchased online or at each location.

We congratulate Charlie Gitto for his accomplishments and recognition. We are excited to see what 2025 has in store for the company.