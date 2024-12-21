Menya Rui #2 of Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants – 2024

Menya Rui was #2 on Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants for 2024.

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Menya Rui was number two on Yelp’s List of the Top 100 US Restaurants for 2024. It is quite an honor, and we regret that we missed this earlier this year. However, we will publish it now, even though 2024 is disappearing by the minute, racing to 2025.

Yelp will soon release its new list, which we will monitor to see if Menya Rui remains on the list or if other St. Louis restaurants join the disguised list presented by Yelp. Menya Rui is a Ramen Noodle restaurant that is new to the neighborhood as of April 2022.

What do other rating platforms say about Menya Rui?

The online ratings for Menya Rui are as follows as of December 21, 2024:

Google – 4.7 Stars with 571 online customer ratings and reviews

Facebook – 4.2 Stars with 5 online customer ratings and reviews – 2.6 likes – 3k followers – 84% recommend (5 Reviews)

Yelp – 4.6 Stars with 241 online customer ratings and review

TripAdvisor – Not Rated Yet

PLEASE NOTE: The ratings and reviews are subject to change without notice as customers publish new ratings and reviews.

We have not eaten at this establishment yet, but these ratings make me ask how they were chosen as #2 out of 100 restaurants in the US. The ratings are high but not outstanding as one might expect. We do not mean this to sound harmful or disrespectful in any manner.

With that in mind, a wealth of information has been shared about this restaurant and its owner. We firmly believe they warrant the spotlight.

Restaurant, address, and phone:

Menya Rui

3453 Hampton Avenue

St. Louis, Missouri 63139

Phone: +1 314-601-3524