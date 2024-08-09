Jenny’s Diner Added to Restaurant Directory

Jenny’s Diner at 45 Forum Shopping Center, Chesterfield, Missouri, has been added to the restaurant directory on St. Louis Restaurant Review.

CHESTERFIELD, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Jenny’s Diner at 45 Forum Shopping Center in Chesterfield, MO, has been added to the restaurant directory on St. Louis Restaurant Review based on its ratings and contribution to the community.

Jenny’s Diner serves breakfast and lunch, and it uses the best ingredients, such as organic eggs.

It is a great alternative to breakfast chain restaurants, but it is met with a certain degree of competition from specialty breakfast restaurants. However, its reviews hold strong against any of its competitors.

They are conveniently located in Forum Shopping Center at the corner of North Woods Mill Road and Olive Blvd, approximately 1/2 mile west of 141 and Olive Blvd intersection.

Address and phone:

45 Forum Shopping Center

Chesterfield, Missouri 63017

Phone: +1 314-548-1001

Links: