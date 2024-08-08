Constantinos Added to Restaurant Directory

Constantinos is a new Pizza – Italian restaurant located at 4200 South Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO, that has been added to the St. Louis Restaurant Directory.

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Constantinos is a new Italian restaurant that recently opened but then closed to restaff and make menu revisions. During the closing, the owner (s) hired restaurant veteran Bud Jostes, who used to own Beale on Broadway, to take over the management of the restaurant.

St. Louis Restaurant Review has added Constantinos to the St. Louis Restaurant Directory because it believes Jostes will make great things happen at this establishment. CLICK to view its business listing.

The listing is not paid or sponsored in any way. The editorial staff adds or removes people from the restaurant directory at their sole discretion.

While the restaurant had a bumpy start, the owners were smart enough to close it and fix the problems immediately so that it could reopen correctly. Therefore, we recommend that some of the previous online reviews be ignored until consumers test and review the outcome of the reopening. They deserve a second chance, taking the avenue to resolve the issues they had.

STL.News and USPress.News announced the reopening with some details.

Constantinos address, phone, and Website:

4200 South Grand Blvd

St. Louis, Missouri 63111

Phone: +1 314-571-9606

Website: ConstantinosStLouis.com

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

USPress.News covered this story as well.