Pearl Cafe in Florissant, Missouri, Reopens After Summer Vacation

FLORISSANT, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Pearl Cafe, located at 8416 N Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant, MO, has reopened after taking a summer break and performing some repairs and maintenance. They apologize for any inconvenience this might have caused.

They reopened today and are returning to regular business hours, which follow. They are also accepting ONLINE ORDERS.

Business hours:

Sunday – CLOSED

Monday – 10:30 – 2:30 pm, then 5 pm – 9 pm (split hours)

Tuesday – 10:30 – 2:30 pm, then 5 pm – 9 pm (split hours)

Wednesday – 10:30 – 2:30 pm, then 5 pm – 9 pm (split hours)

Thursday – 10:30 – 2:30 pm, then 5 pm – 9 pm (split hours)

Friday – 10:30 am – 2:30 pm, then 5 pm – 10 pm (split hours)

Saturday – 12:00 (noon) – 10 pm

Pearl Cafe is one of the oldest Thai restaurants in the St. Louis region. It operates two food trucks and has strong customer support, as illustrated by its high online customer reviews.

Pearl Cafe online customer reviews as of August 5, 2024, at 5:45 pm are as follows:

Google – 4.7 Stars with more than 1240 online customer reviews

Facebook – 4.5 Stars with 322 votes – 4.3 likes – 4.3 followers

TripAdvisor – 4.5 Bubbles with 99 online customer reviews

Yelp – 4.4 Stars with more than 460 online customer reviews



