Thai Kitchen – St. Charles County – Health Scores

Thai Kitchen Locations in St. Charles County Recent Health Inspection Scores

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Yesterday, STL.News and USPress.News reported the recent Health Inspection Scores for the Thai Kitchen locations in St. Charles County, specifically, St. Charles, O’Fallon, and Wentzville, Missouri.

Thai Kitchen locations in St. Charles County recent Health Inspection Scores:

O'Fallon – Inspection Date: May 01, 2024 – Score 98%

St. Charles – Inspection Date: July 30, 2024 – Score: 100%

Wentzville – Inspection Date: July 01, 2024 – Score: 100%

The Google Rating for each of the three locations is as follows as of July 30, 2024, at 5:00 pm:

Google Rating – O'Fallon – 4.6 Stars with 655 online customer reviews

Google Rating – St. Charles – 4.5 Stars with 310 online customer reviews

Google Rating – Wentzville – 4.7 Stars with 440 online customer reviews

Thai Kitchen is owned by Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul. She has six locations across the St. Louis region. Additionally, she owns Thai Mama, Sasi Thai Market, and Sasi Wholesale. She is a migrant from Thailand who migrated here in 1995. Opening her first restaurant in 1999, she has grown, serving her award-winning Thai cuisine to the region, and now offering authentic Thai food ingredients to consumers and to other restaurants on a wholesale basis.

