Meet Tea & Poke Opens in O'Fallon

Meet Tea & Poke Opens in O’Fallon

Posted on By Editor

Meet Tea & Poke has opened in O’Fallon on Mexico Road.

O’FALLON, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Meet Tea & Poke has opened in O’Fallon on Mexico Road, specializing in Tea, specialty drinks, and Poke Bowls.  They have a simple menu, but people visit the place frequently, and its Google Rating is 4.8 Stars with 70 reviews posted.

Meet Tea & Poke offers:

  • Milk Swirl (Caffeine Free)
  • Milk Tea
  • Fresh Fruit Tea
  • Cheese Foam Tea
  • Fresh Lemon Fruit Tea
  • Slush Series
  • Poke Bowl – Protein Options are Salmon, Tuna, Ahi Tuna, Chicken, Organic Tofu, and Shrimp

The Tea drinks range in price from $4.75 to $6.75, while the Poke Bowls are $12.95 for Regular size and $14.99 for Large size.  The Regular size gets one scoop of protein, while the Large size gets two scoops of protein.

Meet Tea & Poke business hours:

  • Sunday – 11 am – 9:30 pm
  • Monday – 11 am – 9:30 pm
  • Tuesday – 11 am – 9:30 pm
  • Wednesday – 11 am – 9:30 pm
  • Thursday – 11 am – 9:30 pm
  • Friday – 11 am – 9:30 pm
  • Saturday – 11 am – 9:30 pm

Meet Tea & Poke address and phone:

8636 Mexico Rd
O’Fallon, Missouri 63366
Phone: 636-272-9888
Website: MeetTeaPoke.com

News Tags:,

Related Posts

More Related Articles

Mellow Mushroom Cottleville Celebrates 420 Mellow Mushroom Cottleville Celebrates 420 News
Improve Your Nutrition Habits with These Simple Tips Improve Your Nutrition Habits with These Simple Tips News
Lemay Garden added to St. Louis Restaurant Directory Lemay Garden added to St. Louis Restaurant Directory News

Table of Contents

Index