Meet Tea & Poke Opens in O’Fallon

Meet Tea & Poke has opened in O’Fallon on Mexico Road.
O’FALLON, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Meet Tea & Poke has opened in O’Fallon on Mexico Road, specializing in Tea, specialty drinks, and Poke Bowls. They have a simple menu, but people visit the place frequently, and its Google Rating is 4.8 Stars with 70 reviews posted.
Meet Tea & Poke offers:
- Milk Swirl (Caffeine Free)
- Milk Tea
- Fresh Fruit Tea
- Cheese Foam Tea
- Fresh Lemon Fruit Tea
- Slush Series
- Poke Bowl – Protein Options are Salmon, Tuna, Ahi Tuna, Chicken, Organic Tofu, and Shrimp
The Tea drinks range in price from $4.75 to $6.75, while the Poke Bowls are $12.95 for Regular size and $14.99 for Large size. The Regular size gets one scoop of protein, while the Large size gets two scoops of protein.
Meet Tea & Poke business hours:
- Sunday – 11 am – 9:30 pm
- Monday – 11 am – 9:30 pm
- Tuesday – 11 am – 9:30 pm
- Wednesday – 11 am – 9:30 pm
- Thursday – 11 am – 9:30 pm
- Friday – 11 am – 9:30 pm
- Saturday – 11 am – 9:30 pm
Meet Tea & Poke address and phone:
8636 Mexico Rd
O’Fallon, Missouri 63366
Phone: 636-272-9888
Website: MeetTeaPoke.com