Meet Tea & Poke Opens in O’Fallon

O’FALLON, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Meet Tea & Poke has opened in O’Fallon on Mexico Road, specializing in Tea, specialty drinks, and Poke Bowls. They have a simple menu, but people visit the place frequently, and its Google Rating is 4.8 Stars with 70 reviews posted.

Meet Tea & Poke offers:

Milk Swirl (Caffeine Free)

Milk Tea

Fresh Fruit Tea

Cheese Foam Tea

Fresh Lemon Fruit Tea

Slush Series

Poke Bowl – Protein Options are Salmon, Tuna, Ahi Tuna, Chicken, Organic Tofu, and Shrimp

The Tea drinks range in price from $4.75 to $6.75, while the Poke Bowls are $12.95 for Regular size and $14.99 for Large size. The Regular size gets one scoop of protein, while the Large size gets two scoops of protein.

Meet Tea & Poke business hours:

Sunday – 11 am – 9:30 pm

Monday – 11 am – 9:30 pm

Tuesday – 11 am – 9:30 pm

Wednesday – 11 am – 9:30 pm

Thursday – 11 am – 9:30 pm

Friday – 11 am – 9:30 pm

Saturday – 11 am – 9:30 pm

Meet Tea & Poke address and phone:

8636 Mexico Rd

O’Fallon, Missouri 63366

Phone: 636-272-9888

Website: MeetTeaPoke.com