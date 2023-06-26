Exploring St. Louis’s Food Trucks and Street Food Scene

(StLouisRestaurantReview) Street food is a part of the culture of St. Louis, appreciated by visitors and locals alike. There is so much street food around that the eyes just run wide. Among the food trucks, there are both ordinary candidates and real gems. We have prepared for you an overview of the best street food places that you should visit when you are in St. Louis.

#1 Northwest Coffee Roasting

Nestled in the Central West End, Northwest Coffee Roasting (4251 Laclede Avenue – 314-371-4600) is far from an average coffee joint. It sets itself apart with a spacious patio, a must-visit haven for a crisp Autumn day to chat with your pal, relish the breeze, plow through tasks, and enjoy a freshly-brewed coffee roasted in-house for a longer duration at a lower temperature, yet not burnt.

This café stands out because it prepares coffee in a way that allows subtle flavors to emerge, producing a sweetness that can’t be tasted in other brews. Moreover, the café sources beans from all over the world, including Ethiopia’s Yirgacheffe region and Tanzania’s Kilimanjaro slopes. You can now enjoy a cup here irrespective of the weather since indoor seating is available on hot or chilly days.

#2 The Boathouse at Forest Park

It may not be very safe, but no one can deny that drinking and boating are a lot of fun together. If you’re aiming for the quintessential summer day with your buddies, basking in the sunshine while drinking, you simply must start off at the Boathouse at Forest Park. The food is scrumptious, so you won’t get too tipsy. However, after a cocktail and mingling a bit, you won’t be able to resist the temptation of taking one of the Boathouse’s paddleboats, canoes, or kayaks out on the Grand Basin. Afterward, your adventurous side will be fully indulged.

#3 Sucrose

Sucrose (located at 700 South Fifth Street, St. Charles – 636-410-8505) is a beloved bakery owned by Aaron and Agi Groff. With their training from the Culinary Institute of America and Agi’s childhood experience with family recipes in Germany, they have crafted European-style pastries that have wowed St. Charles sweets lovers for over a decade. Sucrose’s dedicated fans appreciate the combination of technical expertise and old-world charm that make their confections so delectable.

#4 Mai Lee

If you suppose that eating out with young kids requires seeking eateries with children’s menus and ordering dull brown items (like chicken strips, fries, and grilled cheese), you may not consider the best Vietnamese restaurant in town appropriate for a family outing. Nonetheless, think again. Apart from being an adults’ favorite place, Mai Lee satisfies all demands of kids below 13.

#5 Fox & Hounds tavern

Fox & Hounds Tavern (6300 Clayton Road, Clayton – 314-647-7300) has stood the test of time, experiencing and surviving the many ebbs and flows of beverage trends. Over the decades, they have seen the rise and fall of apple martinis, cosmos, Red Bull vodkas, the wine boom, and even the craft cocktail movement. However, Fox & Hounds remained unchanging, a constant amid the ever-changing trends. Located in the Cheshire Hotel, the English-style pub offers a quintessentially British experience, complete with dark wooden furniture, leather chairs, a roaring fireplace, and a painting of dogs gambling.

#6 Morning Glory

Morning Glory Diner (2609 Cherokee Street – 314-261-4842), situated off Cherokee Street in St. Louis, serves classic diner fare with exceptional taste and class. Under the leadership of Chef Ari Jo Ellis, the diner upholds its laid-back and cozy atmosphere as it elevates the greasy spoon experience. If you are seeking a St. Louis staple, try the diner’s Slinger, a mouthwatering and surprisingly low-grease combination of two golden hash browns, a sausage patty, eggs, and American cheese.

Conclusion

St. Louis has something for everyone when it comes to street food, whether you’re looking for a cozy café or an adventurous excursion! Enjoy the variety of flavors and experiences that make the city unique. From coffee roasting to taverns, there is always something new waiting to be discovered in St. Louis!