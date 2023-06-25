Drake's - O'Fallon

Drake’s to Open Monday, June 26, 2023

Posted on By Editor

Drake’s is scheduled to open Monday, June 26, 2023, offering beer, burgers, and sushi.

O’FALLON, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Drake’s is scheduled to open in O’Fallon tomorrow, Monday, June 26, 2023.  This establishment is new to the Missouri area, with 17 locations across the country, according to their website.

Their website describes the O’Fallon location as follows:

Drake’s is a restaurant that loves beer and a bar that loves food—over 20 craft beers on tap, big burgers, and the freshest sushi in town.  Your go-to for lunch, dinner, and late-night, Drake’s is a free-wheeling, fun-loving kind of joint.  A place to hang out and let your hair down.  A place to let yourself go a little.  Come play!

According to Drake’s website, the O’Fallon menu offers the following:

  • Starters
  • Salads & Chili
  • Smashed Burgers
  • Steaks & Combos
  • Favorites
  • Sandwiches
  • Aqua Sushi
  • Sides
  • Craft Cocktails
  • Beer*Burger*Susi* of the month

Drake’s Business Hours:

  • Sunday – 11:00 am – 12:00 am
  • Monday – 11:00 am – 12:00 am
  • Tuesday – 11:00 am – 12:00 am
  • Wednesday – 11:00 am – 12:00 am
  • Thursday – 11:00 am – 12:00 am
  • Friday – 11:00 am – 1:00 am
  • Saturday – 11:00 am – 1:00 am

Drake’s address and phone:

900 Highway K
O’Fallon, Missouri 63366
Phone: +1 636-484-1884

News Tags:,

Related Posts

More Related Articles

How to Successfully Operate a Restaurant How to Successfully Operate a Restaurant News
Changes coming to Augusta, Missouri Changes coming to Augusta, Missouri News
Jafra Mediterranean Restaurant, St. Charles, MO Jafra Mediterranean Restaurant added to Restaurant Directory News

Table of Contents

Index