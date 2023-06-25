Drake’s to Open Monday, June 26, 2023

Drake’s is scheduled to open Monday, June 26, 2023, offering beer, burgers, and sushi.

O’FALLON, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Drake’s is scheduled to open in O’Fallon tomorrow, Monday, June 26, 2023. This establishment is new to the Missouri area, with 17 locations across the country, according to their website.

Their website describes the O’Fallon location as follows:

Drake’s is a restaurant that loves beer and a bar that loves food—over 20 craft beers on tap, big burgers, and the freshest sushi in town. Your go-to for lunch, dinner, and late-night, Drake’s is a free-wheeling, fun-loving kind of joint. A place to hang out and let your hair down. A place to let yourself go a little. Come play!

According to Drake’s website, the O’Fallon menu offers the following:

Starters

Salads & Chili

Smashed Burgers

Steaks & Combos

Favorites

Sandwiches

Aqua Sushi

Sides

Craft Cocktails

Beer*Burger*Susi* of the month

Drake’s Business Hours:

Sunday – 11:00 am – 12:00 am

– 11:00 am – 12:00 am Monday – 11:00 am – 12:00 am

– 11:00 am – 12:00 am Tuesday – 11:00 am – 12:00 am

– 11:00 am – 12:00 am Wednesday – 11:00 am – 12:00 am

– 11:00 am – 12:00 am Thursday – 11:00 am – 12:00 am

– 11:00 am – 12:00 am Friday – 11:00 am – 1:00 am

– 11:00 am – 1:00 am Saturday – 11:00 am – 1:00 am

Drake’s address and phone:

900 Highway K

O’Fallon, Missouri 63366

Phone: +1 636-484-1884