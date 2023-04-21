Sweetie Cup Thai Café Adding DoorDash – Delivery

Sweetie Cup Thai Café Adding DoorDash and Delivery in April 2023.

KIRKWOOD, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe in Kirkwood, Missouri, is adding its menu to the DoorDash platform, making delivery possible to the local community. They hope to have DoorDash operational by the end of April 2023.

Sweetie Cup currently offers online ordering with eOrderSTL, owned and operated by St. Louis Restaurant Review, for pickup only.

St. Louis Restaurant Review published a restaurant review on March 7, 2023, featuring it as the best-rated Thai restaurant in the St. Louis Region. The news was based on the following ratings.

Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe online reviews as of February 7, 2023, are as follows:

Google – 4.8 Stars with more than 140 online reviews

– 4.8 Stars with more than 140 online reviews Facebook – 4.5 Stars with more than 90 reviews – 868 likes – 901 followers

– 4.5 Stars with more than 90 reviews – 868 likes – 901 followers Yelp – 5 Stars with more than 90 online reviews – 5 Stars on Yelp is a fantastic rating

– 5 Stars with more than 90 online reviews – 5 Stars on Yelp is a fantastic rating TripAdvisor – 5 Stars with four reviews and ranked #23 out of 40 restaurants in Kirkwood

– 5 Stars with four reviews and ranked #23 out of 40 restaurants in Kirkwood Average Rating – 4.825 Stars

It is a small Thai restaurant where the owners do most of the work as they take a significant amount of ownership pride in this high-ranking restaurant that customers love. The Thai cuisine is excellent, but the service equals or exceeds the cuisine.

They have been in business since 2018, struggled through the pandemic, and strive to make each customer happy.

Address, phone, and email:

2961 Dougherty Ferry Road

Kirkwood, Missouri 63122

Phone: +1 636-529-8690

Email: SweetieCupThaiCafe@gmail.com

Links: