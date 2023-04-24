Donatelli’s Bistro Added to Restaurant Directory

Donatelli’s Bistro is an Italian restaurant in Lake St. Louis, Missouri.

LAKE ST LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Donatelli’s Bistro is a high-ranking Italian restaurant serving customers in the Lake St. Louis community with high online reviews.

We have not covered the Lake St. Louis community, but some great establishments are there. For example, Donatelli’s Bistro has been in business for over 17 years.

The Italian cuisine is excellent, and the service equals or exceeds the food. They know their customers and accept new customers as friends and family.

We added them to the directory due to the exceptional experience after visiting and eating there on Sunday, April 23, 2023. I ate at the bar, and the customers and bartender couldn’t have been more friendly while being professional.

