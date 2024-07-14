New Restaurants on Delmar in Delmar Maker District

New restaurants and a brewery are opening east of the Delmar Loop in the Delmar Maker District.

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) As reported by KSDK, the city has three new businesses in the Delmar Maker District that opened this past Friday, July 12, 2024. Watch the video for complete details. We have listed the Google Ratings that they have accumulated thus far. Wishing these new establishments the best of luck.

Steve’s Hot Dogs – Google Rating 5 Stars with 20 online reviews – 5248 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis, Missouri

Fountain on Delmar – Google Rating of 5 Stars with 16 online reviews – 5242 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis, Missouri

Alpha Brewing Company – Not Rated Yet – Located in the same building as Steve's Hot Dogs and Fountain on Delmar.