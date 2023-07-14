Freddie’s Frozen Custard to Open in Ballwin

Freddie’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to open in Ballwin, MO

BALLWIN, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Freddie’s Frozen Custard is remodeling a building at The Shoppes at Seven Oaks at 13645 Big Bend Rd, St. Louis, MO 63122. It was once home to Arby’s but set empty for a while after they closed. However, Freddie’s is currently renovating and will likely open in a few months. While this report is unconfirmed by Freddie’s, the construction crew appeared confident in their information.

However, if Freddie’s is not for you, then there are other great restaurants in the shopping center, known as “The Shoppes Seven Oaks.” They are as follows: