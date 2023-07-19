Los Incas, a Peruvian Restaurant Opens in O’Fallon, MO 

Los Incas is a Peruvian restaurant that opened in O’Fallon on May 27, 2023 and is off to a great start with 4.9 Stars on Google with 32 reviews.

O’Fallon, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Rafael Delacruz and Luis Moreno migrated to the U.S. from Peru. They met through their love of music and playing in bands and became friends. They decided to open a Peruvian restaurant called Los Incas Restaurant in O’Fallon, Missouri, and their first day of the soft opening was May 27, 2023.

They make everything fresh daily using the best ingredients to fill their desire to deliver high-quality Peruvian cuisine to the community. Their knowledge of their cuisines, as well as other cuisines, was impressive. They definitely have a passion for their business venture.

One might ask, what is Peruvian cuisine similar to? It has been influenced by Japan, Italy, Chili, Africa, China, and Spain.

Another interesting fact that Luis informed us of is that Peru has more than 4,000 types of potatoes. Interesting!

The Peruvian cuisine uses a lot of potatoes and rice.

While they don’t have a lot of competition, they want to provide the most authentic Peruvian cuisine in the St. Louis region.

They are waiting on their liquor license, which should be approved any day.

Los Incas best-selling items are:

Lomo Saltado

Ceviche

Their menu consists of:

Appetizers/Entrada – price varies from $8.00 to $13.00

Papa a la Huancaina

Papa Rellena

Causa Limena

Sopa a la Minuta

Main Course/Plato de Fondo – price varies between $17.00 to $22.00

Seco de Carne

Ceviche Traditional

Aji de Gallina

Arroz Chaufa

Arroz con Pollo

Lomo Saltado

Tallarin Saltado

Seco de Carne a la Nortena

Chicharron de Chancho

Chickharron de Pescado

Los Incas offers online ordering and delivery using the following third-party providers:

GrubHub

Their online reviews as of July 17, 2023, are as follows:

Google – 4.9 Stars with 32 online customer reviews

Yelp – 4.5 Stars with only four reviews

St. Louis Magazine published an article about this establishment on June 28, 2023.

We will continue to monitor this establishment and revise this content as needed.

Business Hours:

Sunday – Noon – 8:00 pm

– Noon – 8:00 pm Monday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 9:00 pm Tuesday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 9:00 pm Wednesday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 9:00 pm Thursday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 9:00 pm Friday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 9:00 pm Saturday – 11:00 am – 11:00 pm

Address and phone:

4279 Keaton Crossing Boulevard

O’Fallon, Missouri 63368

Phone: +1 636-244-0326

Website: LosIncasRestaurant.com

