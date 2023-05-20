Brett Hull’s Junction House added to Restaurant Directory

St. Louis Restaurant Review has added Brett Hull’s Junction House to the restaurant directory.

WENTZVILLE, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) St. Louis Restaurant Review has added Brett Hull’s Junction House to the restaurant directory on St. Louis Restaurant Review.

Inclusion into the directory is by invitation only, not paid or sponsored. Members can be added or removed whenever the editor sees a change in business operations or reputation that creates concern.

Brett Hull’s place is a unique, upscale sports bar that is one of our favorite places in the region and our favorite place in Wentzville. Wentzville is thick with chain restaurants, which are not on our list of favorites.

Business hours:

Sunday – 11:00 am – 12:30 am

– 11:00 am – 12:30 am Monday – 11:00 am – 1:30 am

– 11:00 am – 1:30 am Tuesday – 11:00 am – 1:30 am

– 11:00 am – 1:30 am Wednesday – 11:00 am – 1:30 am

– 11:00 am – 1:30 am Thursday – 11:00 am – 1:30 am

– 11:00 am – 1:30 am Friday – 11:00 am – 1:30 am

– 11:00 am – 1:30 am Saturday – 11:00 am – 1:30 am

Address & phone:

1311 Lodora Drive

Wentzville, Missouri 63385

Phone: +1 314-375-4855

Email: contact@junction-house.com