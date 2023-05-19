Millwoods Sports Bar and Grill expands to Maryland Heights, MO

Millwoods Sports Bar and Grill expands to Maryland Heights after success in Wentzville since 2016 – Not Just a Sports Bar.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Millwoods Sports Bar and Grill is a bar and grill in Wentzville, Missouri. They have been in business since 2016, expanded into the basement with a tap room that can be rented and serves 24 beers on tap with business hours of Tuesday thru Friday, opening at 5:00 pm, and Saturdays opening at 3:00 pm. It is family-friendly, with no smoking. Its Google Rating is 4.5 Stars, with 381 online reviews.

They recently announced on their Facebook page that they were expanding to the Maryland Heights, Missouri community in the same facility that was previously known as Dorsett Inn, Johnny’s Place, and most recently, Jimmy’s Place.

They hope to open in mid-June, but the license, inspections, etc., takes a lot of time, so it might be the end of June.

The owner of the Wentzville location is Tony Miller, who has been in the bar business for over 30 years.

He has decided to partner with the Wentzville manager, Keeley Walker, for the new location. She has been in the bar business for more than 20 years.

They will serve the same menu as the Wentzville location but will make changes to the new location, such as:

40 Televisions

Daily Specials

Lunch Buffet

Craft Beers

Karaoke

Xtreme Bar Bingo

Pool Tables

Dart Boards

Golden Tee

Their menu for both locations consists of the following:

Wings & Things – prices ranging from $6.50 to $14.75

Salads – prices ranging from $5.75 to $11.50

Chili or Soup of the Day – prices ranging from $6.25 to $8.25

Burgers – prices ranging from $8.25 to $10.50

Entrees – prices ranging from $10.50 to $14.25

Sandwiches – prices ranging from $10.95 to $14.95

Wraps – prices ranging from $11.75 to $13.00

Quesadillas – $10.95 to $13.00

Tacos – prices ranging from approximately $10.95

Create Your Own Pizza – 9” for $8 – 12” for $11 – 14” for $14.00

Supreme Pizza – Meat Lovers – Deluxe

Kids Menu Items

Desserts

Sides

Premium Sides

Soft Drinks

Millwoods Sports Bar and Grill locations are as follows:

1826 West Pearce Blvd

Wentzville, MO 63386

Phone: 636-332-0556

12068 Dorsett Rd

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

Phone: 314-739-5646