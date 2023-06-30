Restaurants Announce Vacation Dates

Restaurants Announce Vacation Dates

Posted on By Editor

Multiple restaurants have announced vacation dates and holiday hours.

ST LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) We have heard from the following restaurants regarding vacation dates, which they will close, and the 4th of July hours.

The following restaurants have announced 4th of July Holiday hours and vacation days, which they will be closed:

  1. Asian Corner – closed July 4 thru July 12
  2. Pearl Cafe – closed July 2 thru July 9
  3. Simple Thai – closed July 4, 5, 6 & 7
  4. Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe – closed July 3 thru July 10
  5. Tango Argentina Food – closed 4th of July
  6. Thai Kitchen – Florissant – closed 4th of July
  7. Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon – closed 4th of July
  8. Thai Kitchen – St. Charles – closed 4th of July
  9. Thai Kitchen – Wentzville – closed 4th of July

We will continue to revise this post as more information is provided to us.  Stay tuned!

News Tags:

Related Posts

More Related Articles

St. Louis Restaurants - We Want Your Content! St. Louis Restaurants – We Want Your Content! News
New Members Added to St. Louis Restaurant Directory - 10-5 New Members Added to St. Louis Restaurant Directory – 10-5 News
Donatelli's Bistro Donatelli’s Bistro Added to Restaurant Directory News

Table of Contents

Index