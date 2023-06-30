Restaurants Announce Vacation Dates

Multiple restaurants have announced vacation dates and holiday hours.
ST LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) We have heard from the following restaurants regarding vacation dates, which they will close, and the 4th of July hours.
The following restaurants have announced 4th of July Holiday hours and vacation days, which they will be closed:
- Asian Corner – closed July 4 thru July 12
- Pearl Cafe – closed July 2 thru July 9
- Simple Thai – closed July 4, 5, 6 & 7
- Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe – closed July 3 thru July 10
- Tango Argentina Food – closed 4th of July
- Thai Kitchen – Florissant – closed 4th of July
- Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon – closed 4th of July
- Thai Kitchen – St. Charles – closed 4th of July
- Thai Kitchen – Wentzville – closed 4th of July
We will continue to revise this post as more information is provided to us. Stay tuned!