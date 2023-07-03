Tips for Student Travel to St. Louis

(StLouisRestaurantReview) St. Louis, the “Gateway to the West,” entices students with its lively culture, compelling history, and various entertaining and inspirational sights. In this article, we’ll review the crucial advice any student traveler should know before heading to St. Louis.

The Majestic Gateway Arch

St. Louis is synonymous with its iconic Gateway Arch. As the world’s tallest manufactured monument in the Western Hemisphere, it’s a must-visit attraction. It’s not just about the breathtaking view from the top. The trip up in the peculiar tram pods is an experience in itself. Additionally, beneath the Arch, you’ll find the Gateway Arch Museum, which depicts the tale of westward expansion in America.

Museums and Art Galleries

St. Louis boasts an impressive lineup of museums and art galleries. The Saint Louis Art Museum in Forest Park has an expansive art collection worldwide. For history buffs, the Missouri History Museum offers a deep dive into the local and national past. The City Museum is another unique attraction – an amalgamation of the playground, funhouse, and architectural marvel created from urban objects.

Music and Food

Jazz and blues are ingrained in St. Louis’s soul. For an authentic St. Louis experience, head to The Broadway Oyster Bar or Blueberry Hill in the Delmar Loop. Also, try the city’s signature dishes like St. Louis-style BBQ and toasted ravioli.

Getting Around St. Louis

The MetroLink light rail and buses provide efficient public transportation across the city. For closer distances, bike rentals are an affordable and eco-friendly option.

Moreover, St. Louis is a pocket-friendly city for student travelers with a wide range of hostels, budget hotels, and student discounts.

Dive into St. Louis’ Sports Culture

St. Louis is a sports-crazy city, and as a tourist, soaking in this local enthusiasm is essential to the experience. Whether it’s the crowd’s noise at a Cardinals baseball game at Busch Stadium or the thrilling atmosphere of a Blues hockey game, St. Louis has something for every sports fan.

A Visit to The Zoo

The Saint Louis Zoo in Forest Park is recognized as one of the nation’s leading zoological parks. The best part? Admission is free! Get a glimpse of more than 500 species of animals, many of them rare and endangered. The zoo is great for relaxing, learning, and connecting with nature.

Experiencing the Local Festivals

St. Louis knows how to party, and its calendar is jam-packed with yearly festivals. From the bright floats of the Mardi Gras Parade in Soulard to the cultural immersion at the Festival of Nations and the deep rhythms at the Big Muddy Blues Festival, each event gives a unique view into the city’s eclectic culture.

Marvel at the Botanical Gardens

Nature lovers cannot afford to miss the Missouri Botanical Garden, a verdant oasis, one of the oldest botanical institutions in the United States. Wander through the Japanese Garden, step into the tropical rainforest in the Climatron, or marvel at the intricate glass sculptures in the Climatron.

Educational Pursuits at The Magic House

A hotspot for students, The Magic House, St. Louis Children’s Museum offers an interactive learning experience with hundreds of hands-on exhibits. You can make music in the Electrostatic Generator room or learn about governmental processes in the Star-Spangled Center.

Shopping and Entertainment

Shopping in St. Louis is a delight, whether seeking souvenirs, fashionable clothing, or locally produced goods. The Delmar Loop is a six-block entertainment and retail center with fashionable pubs, unique eateries, live music venues, vintage apparel stores, and a Hollywood-inspired walk of fame.

Essential Travel Tips

Safety : Like any city, some neighborhoods in St. Louis are safer than others. Be aware of your surroundings, especially after dark.

: Like any city, some neighborhoods in St. Louis are safer than others. Be aware of your surroundings, especially after dark. Weather : St. Louis has a humid continental climate. Pack your luggage accordingly.

: St. Louis has a humid continental climate. Pack your luggage accordingly. Student Discounts: Many attractions offer student discounts. Carry your student ID.

Immersing yourself in the rich tapestry of experiences that St. Louis offers will undoubtedly create memories that last a lifetime. As a student traveler, the city’s blend of culture, history, and youthful vibrancy is the perfect backdrop for an enriching travel experience.

Conclusion

St. Louis is a city that has something for everyone, from the eager sports fan to the academic scholar. The city’s passion for arts, culture, sports, and history is contagious. No matter what piques your interest, this vibrant city always has something to discover and enjoy, and while traveling as a student, these memories become an integral part of your education, shaping your worldview and enriching your understanding of different cultures and places.