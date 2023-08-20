Goodwood Brewing and Spirits is Coming to O’Fallon

Goodwood Brewing and Spirits is coming to downtown O’Fallon, MO

O’Fallon, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) A new brewery is coming to downtown O’Fallon inside the building that once housed McGurk’s Public House. The Goodwood Brewing and Spirits is an established brewery with locations in the following cities:

Louisville, KY

Frankfort, KY

Lexington, KY

Columbus, OH

Indianapolis, IN

Owensboro, KY

The company website has not announced its intentions of opening in O’Fallon, but the sign on the front of the building is evidence enough to make it news. There is not much information about this development, but we will check into it and update our article.

Address:

108 S Main Street

O’Fallon, MO 63366

Website: https://goodwoodbrewing.com/