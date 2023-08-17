Thai Mama will Open in Maryland Heights – Sept 2023

Thai Mama will open in Maryland Heights, MO, in September 2023

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Thai Mama released a press release on STL.News announcing their intentions to open a new Thai restaurant concept in the fall of 2023 in Maryland Heights, MO. While it is a new name, the concept, menu, and service have over twenty years of a proven track record of successfully satisfying customers, illustrated by high online reviews.

The owner of Thai Mama is Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul, who owns Thai Kitchen, which has multiple locations across the St. Louis region, including:

She is naming the Maryland Heights location differently due to the existing Thai Kitchen that currently exists, which she started in 1999, but later sold to an unrelated party that remains in business today.

Ongartsutthikul has denounced any affiliation with the existing Maryland Heights location at 2031 Dorsett Village, Maryland Heights, MO 63043.

Living in Maryland Heights, she missed doing business in the neighborhood and decided to open another location, but she didn’t want to confuse the public. So, Thai Mama was conceived. However it might be a new name, but the menu, recipes, and service will be the same, which has made her family-owned Thai restaurant chain a success growing to five locations with this new location coming up.

The Maryland Heights location is 1932 McKelvey, at the shopping center at Dorsett Rd and McKelvey Road behind the Mobile gas station.

Additionally, Ongartsutthikul leased the space at 1924 McKelvey to open a Thai grocery store, and a wholesale company called Sasi Wholesale. They will open in September 2023 as well and will offer retail and wholesale.

