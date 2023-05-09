Tango Argentina Food – Restaurant Review

Tango Argentina Food has served authentic Argentinean Empanadas to the St. Louis region since 2000.

ST. CHARLES, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) We are constantly monitoring restaurants in the region to find those with high online reviews that deserve attention from the public, and that might appreciate their efforts and skills in creating and preparing unique and memorable cuisines and dining experiences.

We found Tango Argentina Food in St. Charles, Missouri. It is owned by two proud and hard-working Argentinean natives, Hector and Stella Aberastury.

One characteristic of them that makes this establishment a high-ranking restaurant is that they love their job.

They migrated to the U.S. in 1995 and could not return to Argentina to visit friends and family for 18 years. They worked hard to make and save money to raise their children, save for a trip to return home to visit and open their own business. Hector delivered newspapers for the St. Louis Post Dispatch while Stella worked for Cintas managing uniforms for employees at Ameristar Casino.

Interviewing this couple while they look back over their life and explaining their journey to live the American dream was inspirational.

They take considerable pride in the restaurant’s operation, illustrated by their health inspection scores that routinely hit 100%. In addition, it is the cleanest commercial kitchen that I have seen.

The Empanadas are made with authentic ingredients imported from Argentina, one of the most important being Pimenton, an original spice.

What are Empanadas?

According to Wikipedia, they are: empanadas is a baked or fried turnover consisting of pastry and filling, common in Spanish and other Southern European, Latin American, and Iberian-influenced cultures worldwide. The name comes from the Spanish empanar and translates as ‘breaded,’ wrapped or coated in bread.

Tango offers 18 different Empanadas and plans to add a few more in the upcoming months.

Additionally, they offer:

Dine-in

Carry-out

Delivery – third party delivery companies

Catering – available on ezCater

Events

Spirits, wine, and beer

Cozy, clean, and friendly atmosphere

You can order online at the following:

DoorDash – Delivery

GrubHub – Delivery

Uber Eats – Delivery

eOrderSTL – Pickup

Tango Argentina Food online reviews as of May 4, 2023, are as follows:

Google – 4.9 Stars with more than 330 online reviews

– 4.9 Stars with more than 330 online reviews Facebook – 4.9 Stars with 98 votes

– 4.9 Stars with 98 votes Yelp – 4.5 Stars with 73 reviews

– 4.5 Stars with 73 reviews TripAdvisor – 4.5 with 9 reviews

Address, phone, and email:

2418 B West Clay Street

St. Charles, Missouri 63301

Phone: +1 636-757-3076

Email: TangoArgentinaFood@hotmail.com

