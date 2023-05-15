Bartolino’s Coming to West County

Bartolino’s is coming to West County in The Villages of Twin Oaks.

BALLWIN, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) According to the sign, Bartolino’s is coming to West County, inside the new development at 1300 Big Bend Road, Ballwin, Missouri. This has not been confirmed, and we lack detail but are working to find more information. The sign is new; therefore, we assume this is reliable.

Bartolino’s Family of Restaurants includes the best St. Louis Italian restaurants, Bartolino’s South and Bartolino’s Osteria, and casual eateries Chris’ Pancake and Dining and Chris’ at the Docket. They have been serving the St. Louis area since 1961 and are a family-owned and operated business. John, Bart, Michael, and Chris Saracino run the restaurants.

Additionally, the new upscale development is shared with other popular restaurants and shops, such as:

Sauce of the Side

Imo’s Pizza

1356 Public House

Carreta’s Mexican Restaurant – Coming soon!

Pizza Hut

Bartolino’s family of restaurants are located at the following addresses:

The Google Ratings are as follows as of May 15, 2023: