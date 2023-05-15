Millwoods Sports Bar has been added to Restaurant Directory

Millwoods Sports Bar and Grill has been added to the Restaurant Directory.

WENTZVILLE, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Millwoods Sports Bar & Grill is an active sports bar in Wentzville with karaoke, live music, and a bar on the second floor that can be rented for events and functions.

They have 24 beers on tap, a full bar, infused vodkas, and a popular menu backed by high online reviews.

Their Facebook page recently announced that they are expanding to a second location in Maryland Heights, Missouri, taking over the space known previously as Dorsett Inn and Jimmy’s Place at 12068 Dorsett Road, Maryland Heights, MO 63043.

We don’t know the details of the new location, but we will publish it as soon as it is available.

However, until then, you can visit their existing location at:

1826 West Pearce Blvd

Wentzville, MO 63385

Phone: 636-332-0556