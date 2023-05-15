Sweetie Cup Thai Café offers Delivery – Uber Eats

Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe now offers delivery using Uber Eats.

KIRKWOOD, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe in Kirkwood, Missouri, has launched its menu items on Uber Eats to provide delivery.

Additionally, they are in the process of launching their menu on DoorDash, but it is not easy to get online with DoorDash, according to the owner.

St. Louis Restaurant Review published a restaurant review of Sweetie Cup on March 7, 2023, and reported it as the highest-rated Thai restaurant in the St. Louis region.

Address, phone & email:

2961 Dougherty Ferry Rd

Kirkwood, Missouri 63122

Phone: +1 636-529-8690

Email: SweetieCupThaiCafe@gmail.com