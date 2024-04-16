Adriana’s on the Hill – Restaurant Review – #1

Adriana’s on the Hill has been reviewed by St. Louis Restaurant Review and is ranked #1 of 114 Quick Bites in St. Louis by TripAdvisor.

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview): This establishment deserves all the publicity we can give it because its owners deserve it. They have spent their lives building this family-owned business, which is admired by everybody who visits.

Owning a restaurant is hard work. It requires dedication that many fail to recognize in the early stages, which leads to many restaurant failures.

St. Louis Restaurant Review has added Adriana’s to its restaurant directory and will be added to STL.Directory and STL.News.

Based on our research, they do not offer online ordering. If that is different from what we represent, we will revise it to be clear.

We recommend you view their restaurant business listing on St. Louis Restaurant Review for more details.

Adriana’s menu items include:

Salads, Sides & Pasta

Pizza

Lunch Combos

Sandwiches

Daily Specials & Soup of the Day

Adriana’s on the Hill online reviews as of April 16, 2024, are as follows:

Google Rating – 4.8 Stars – with more than 1130 online customer reviews

– – with more than 1130 online customer reviews Facebook – Not Rated – but has more than 10K likes and 10K followers

– – but has more than 10K likes and 10K followers Yelp – 4.6 Stars – with more than 480 online customer reviews

– – with more than 480 online customer reviews TripAdvisor – 5 Stars – with more than 275 online reviews and is #1 of 114 Quick Bites in St. Louis

Address and phone:

5101 Shaw Avenue

St. Louis, Missouri 63110

Phone: +1 314-773-3833

Owner/Founder: Adriana Fazio

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Links: