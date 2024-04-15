Black Salt X Opens at Ghost Kitchen Concept

Black Salt X has opened inside The Hill Food Co. and focuses on pickup and delivery.

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Black Salt is a new restaurant concept that opened another location inside the ghost kitchen, The Hill Food Co., that offers pickup or delivery only.

Black Salt opened its first restaurant at 1709 Clarkson Road, Chesterfield, MO, in March 2023. St. Louis Magazine reported that the owners plan to open two new locations in 2024.

The Chesterfield location is promoted as “Highly Acclaimed.” It has a Google Rating of 4.5 Stars and 255 reviews covering 13 months.

The Yelp Rating is 4.6 Stars with 121 online reviews, which is impressive because Yelpers are tough on restaurants.

While other Indian cuisine restaurants in The Hill Food Co. are succeeding and are all startups, Black Salt appears to have more experience than the others. They have leased the largest space inside The Hill Food Co., which is a double-sized kitchen compared to the others.

What is a ghost kitchen?

It is not the traditional form of a set-down-and-dine restaurant. It is a kitchen that cooks food and prepares it for pickup or delivery. Dine-in is not an option. The Hill Food Co. has 22 or 23 kitchens for restaurants to lease and prepare food for pickup or delivery.

Unfortunately, this facility does not promote the restaurants. There are no signs outside the building referencing which restaurants have a kitchen inside. It confuses the delivery drivers and limits the marketing to prospective customers.