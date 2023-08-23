Bougie Bites STL Opens at The Hill Food Co.

Bougie Bits STL now accepts orders at The Hill Food Co. on Hampton Avenue for pickup or delivery.

ST LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Bougie Bites is the newest local food establishment to open at The Hill Food Co. They are known for their popular food truck, Bougie Bites, and for providing tasty, plant-based menu items.

You can book their food truck to a specific location on their website or order online for pickup or delivery at their Hampton Avenue location inside The Hill Food Co.

They are one of the restaurants that have entered the new era of restaurant concepts. Ghost kitchens are becoming increasingly popular as restaurants are closing due to high rents, shrinkage of profit margins, and difficulty hiring staff. Ghost Kitchens has created a highly efficient approach to ease the pain for startups and small operations that want or need to expand.

Ghost kitchens are less expensive and require less staff as they focus on online orders and delivery using third-party providers such as Doordash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats.

The three partners, Bougie Bites, The Hill Food Co., and the three third-party delivery companies, create the perfect solution for restaurant owners and consumers.

Visit BougieBitesSTL.com for complete details.