The Reg Room is a family-run neighborhood bar in the heart of Overland, Missouri, which opened a location on Hampton Avenue for delivery and carryout.

The Req Room has opened a location at 2360 Hampton Avenue, inside The Hill Food Co., offering online ordering for delivery and carryout only.

Rating information for The Req Room: Google Rating – 4.6 Stars with 234 online customer reviews.

It is owned and operated by the same family that owns Jose’peños Mexican Restaurant in O’Fallon, Missouri. They also recently opened a location at The Hill Food Co. to offer its menu to the St. Louis communities offering online ordering for delivery and carryout.

Rating information for Jose’peños Mexican Restaurant: Google Rating – 4.4 Stars with 789 online customer reviews.

Based on the online reviews, the family concepts are working and are here to stay due to strong family values and support.

The Hill Food Co. is a ghost kitchen concept, which restricts the facility to providing delivery or carrot only, with no dine-in space available. The idea is to focus on quality foods, with online ordering with delivery and carryout. It creates an easy way for successful restaurants or startups to sell food online, leveraging technology to reduce staffing requirements but provide a highly efficient process to serve customers in a timely manner.