Bayleaf Indian Cuisine & Cocktails Opens in Chesterfield

Bayleaf Indian Cuisine & Cocktails is a new modern Indian restaurant at 13724 Olive Blvd, Chesterfield, MO 63017

CHESTERFIELD, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Bayleaf Indian Cuisine & Cocktails recently opened at 13724 Olive Blvd in Chesterfield, Missouri. It is listed as a “Modern Indian Restaurant” on Google.

Additionally, they are rated 4.7 Stars with 25 online Google reviews. They have a price range of $10 to $20.

The Yelp rating is 4.6 Stars, with five online Google reviews.

Indian cuisine is popular among Americans, but St. Louis has a significant Indian population who will undoubtedly seek this establishment for comfort food.

With these highly rated online reviews, their beginning looks promising. We will obtain more information and keep you updated.

Address and phone:

13724 Olive Blvd

Chesterfield, Missouri 63017

Phone: +1 314-392-9348