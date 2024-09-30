Wonton King Partners with ezCater

Wonton King, 8116 Olive Blvd, University City, MO, announced that it has partnered with ezCater to promote its authentic Chinese catering menu.

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Wonton King has served its award-winning Chinese cuisine at 8116 Olive Blvd in University City, Missouri, for over 25 years.

In August 2024, they created a specific catering menu for their most popular Chinese dishes, added it to their website, and printed promotional material to hand out in the restaurant. Today, it announced on its website that its catering menu is available on ezCater.com.

You can order online with ezCater.com, view the catering menu on their website, and then call the restaurant to place your order. If you call the restaurant directly, they avoid paying a commission.

Wonton King has offered catering services for many years but has decided to leverage its popularity to promote it to new customers. It has a large kitchen designed to handle large volumes, which it already has inside the restaurant and from online orders.

They launched these new promotional platforms to help you prepare for the upcoming holiday season. Wonton King is already known for being open on Thanksgiving Day, which pays off every year with huge crowds.

Don’t trust your catering needs and events to just any restaurant. Choose a restaurant known for its quality cuisine and service. Having been in business for over 25 years and establishing a good reputation offline and online shows they can be trusted with your next event.

About Wonton King

Wonton King has been in business for over 25 years. William Huynh owns it but manages the restaurant with his wife, Ling. William oversees the kitchen and general operations, while Ling manages the front of the house and employees and meets and greets each customer with a smile. They make a great team and have been doing this successfully for many years.

They offer online ordering for family-size orders using eOrderSTL, DoorDash, GrubHub, Uber Eats, and more, but they prefer the eOrderSTL online ordering platform. CLICK to order online.

Wonton King business structure:

Date LLC Formed : May 31, 2001

: May 31, 2001 Status : Active & Good Standing

: Active & Good Standing Charter No . 00497152

. 00497152 Organizer/Owner (s) : William Huynh

: William Huynh Source: Missouri Secretary of State

For more information about Wonton King, visit their St. Louis Restaurant Review business listing.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

USPress.News covered this story as well.