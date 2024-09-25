GA Nutrition Spot Releases New Menu 0924

GA Nutrition Spot, 225 Salt Lick Rd, St. Peters, MO, has released a new menu that includes sandwiches, burritos, tortas and more.
ST. PETERS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) GA Nutrition Spot is a new restaurant that continues to create healthy smoothies, drinks, and food. The owner is health-conscious, and her menu is designed to help customers be healthy and enhance their lifestyle. She is creative and constantly exploring new ideas. The entire menu lists her creativity.
They recently added healthy food for lunch or dinner. All items can be ORDERED ONLINE.
The current Google Rating is 5 Stars, and there are 11 online customer reviews as of September 25, 2024, at 8:00 a.m.
GA Nutrition Spot offers 13 Smoothies, ranging in price from $9 to $13 with additional options.
- Coconut Cream Pie – Vanilla + Coconut
- Butter Pecan – Vanilla + Pecans + Caramel
- Blueberry Muffin – Vanilla + Fresh Blueberries
- St. Peter Berry – Wild Berry + Fresh Mix Berries
- Aloha Pina Colada – Pina Colada + Fresh Pineapple
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie – Cookies N Cream + Oatmeal + Raisins + Cinnamon
- Mango Madness – Orange Cream + Fresh Mango
- Green Smoothie – Pina Colada + Fresh Spinach + Fresh Pineapple
- Banana Caramel Pecan – Banana + Caramel + Pecans
- Strawberry Potion – Chocolate + Fresh Strawberries
- Peanut Butter – Vanilla + Peanut Butter
- Strawberry Banana – Strawberries + Banana
- Green Machine – Kale + Ginger + Spinach + Mango
NOTE: 25- to 300 calories – Up to 30 grams of protein – 4 grams of fiber – 21 vitamins & minerals – made with water.
GA Nutrition Spot offers Kids’ Smoothies:
- Strawberry Banana
- Chocolate
- Oreo
- Vanilla
NOTE: 16 grams of protein.
GA Nutrition Spot offers “Refreshers” that range from $8 to $12:
- Cucumber Lemonade – Lemon Lime Energy Booster + Cucumbers
- Chili Mango – Orange Flavor electrolytes for hydration with mango twist+ Jajin (Caffeine Free)
- Pink Starburst – Collagen Booster + Wild Berry (Caffeine Free)
- Bear Down Michelada – Pornegranate Energy Booster + Tajin + Chamoy
- Orange Moito – Orange Energy Booster + Oranges + Fresh Mint
NOTE: 30 calories, 0 grams of sugar, Aloe Vera, Ginseng Guarana Extract, Filled with Antioxidants, Vitamins and Minerals, Thermogenic, and 75 mg of Caffeine.
GA Nutrition Spot offers “Fresh Juices:”
- Orange
- Pineapple
- Apple
- Carrot
- Beet
- 100% Natural
Build Your Own Crepe for $13
- Pick One Filling – Nutella – Peanut Butter – Mixed Berries
- Pick Three Fruits – Strawberry – Mango – Banana – Blueberries – Pineapple – Kiwi
- Pick Three Toppings – Granola – Coconut Flakes – Hemp Seeds – Roasted Almonds – Pecans
- Top with – Chocolate Sauce – Caramel Sauce – Powder Sugar – Whipped Cream
NOTE: $.78 for each additional topping – 37 grams of protein – 6 grams of fiber – 380 calories
GA Nutrition Spot offers Mazamas Coffees ranging from $6 to $8 – hot or iced.
- Americano – Espresso + Hot Water
- Latte – Expresso + Milk
- Vanilla Latte – Espresso + Milk + Chocolate Syrup
- Chocolate Mocha – Espresso + Milk + White Chocolate Syrup
- Caramel Macciato – Espresso + Milk + Soy Milk + Oat Milk
Milk Options: Whole Milk – Almond Milk + Soy Milk + Oat Milk
NOTE: 37 grams of protein – 6 grams of fiber – 380 calories.
GA Nutrition Spot offers healthy food options for $12.99
- Turkey Sandwich: Turkey, Pepperjack Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Chili sauce, avocado on top, and salad on the side.
- Burrito – Chorizo Burrito with Chorizo, potatoes, and cheese with 435 calories.
- Torta – Ham Torta – Ham, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Avocado, and Pickled Jalapenos with 550 calories.
Happy Bowls for $13
The bowls contain all the micro- and macronutrients your body requires. They can be used as meal replacements.
260 Calories (depending on toppings) – Great Source of Antioxidants – Potassium – Magnesium – High in Fiber with 24 grams of protein.
Choose Your Base – Acal, Green Vibes, Dragon Fruit/Mango or Strawberry/Banana or Chocolate/Coconut.
Pick Your Toppings – Strawberry – Mango – Banana – Blueberries – Pineapple – Kiwi
Granola – Coconut Flakes – Hemp Seeds – Almonds – Chia – Cacao Nibs – Goji Berries – Pumpkin Seed
Peanut Butter – Almond Butter – Nutella – Honey
NOTE: $.78 for each additional topping.
GA Nutrition Spot is open 7 days a week:
- Monday through Saturday – 8:00 am to 6:00 pm
- Sunday – 9:00 am to 3:00 pm
Visit their website at GANutritionSpot.com