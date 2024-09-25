GA Nutrition Spot Releases New Menu 0924

GA Nutrition Spot, 225 Salt Lick Rd, St. Peters, MO, has released a new menu that includes sandwiches, burritos, tortas and more.

ST. PETERS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) GA Nutrition Spot is a new restaurant that continues to create healthy smoothies, drinks, and food. The owner is health-conscious, and her menu is designed to help customers be healthy and enhance their lifestyle. She is creative and constantly exploring new ideas. The entire menu lists her creativity.

They recently added healthy food for lunch or dinner. All items can be ORDERED ONLINE.

The current Google Rating is 5 Stars, and there are 11 online customer reviews as of September 25, 2024, at 8:00 a.m.

GA Nutrition Spot offers 13 Smoothies, ranging in price from $9 to $13 with additional options.

Coconut Cream Pie – Vanilla + Coconut Butter Pecan – Vanilla + Pecans + Caramel Blueberry Muffin – Vanilla + Fresh Blueberries St. Peter Berry – Wild Berry + Fresh Mix Berries Aloha Pina Colada – Pina Colada + Fresh Pineapple Oatmeal Raisin Cookie – Cookies N Cream + Oatmeal + Raisins + Cinnamon Mango Madness – Orange Cream + Fresh Mango Green Smoothie – Pina Colada + Fresh Spinach + Fresh Pineapple Banana Caramel Pecan – Banana + Caramel + Pecans Strawberry Potion – Chocolate + Fresh Strawberries Peanut Butter – Vanilla + Peanut Butter Strawberry Banana – Strawberries + Banana Green Machine – Kale + Ginger + Spinach + Mango

NOTE: 25- to 300 calories – Up to 30 grams of protein – 4 grams of fiber – 21 vitamins & minerals – made with water.

GA Nutrition Spot offers Kids’ Smoothies:

Strawberry Banana Chocolate Oreo Vanilla

NOTE: 16 grams of protein.

GA Nutrition Spot offers “Refreshers” that range from $8 to $12:

Cucumber Lemonade – Lemon Lime Energy Booster + Cucumbers Chili Mango – Orange Flavor electrolytes for hydration with mango twist+ Jajin (Caffeine Free) Pink Starburst – Collagen Booster + Wild Berry (Caffeine Free) Bear Down Michelada – Pornegranate Energy Booster + Tajin + Chamoy Orange Moito – Orange Energy Booster + Oranges + Fresh Mint

NOTE: 30 calories, 0 grams of sugar, Aloe Vera, Ginseng Guarana Extract, Filled with Antioxidants, Vitamins and Minerals, Thermogenic, and 75 mg of Caffeine.

GA Nutrition Spot offers “Fresh Juices:”

Orange

Pineapple

Apple

Carrot

Beet

100% Natural

Build Your Own Crepe for $13

Pick One Filling – Nutella – Peanut Butter – Mixed Berries

– Nutella – Peanut Butter – Mixed Berries Pick Three Fruits – Strawberry – Mango – Banana – Blueberries – Pineapple – Kiwi

– Strawberry – Mango – Banana – Blueberries – Pineapple – Kiwi Pick Three Toppings – Granola – Coconut Flakes – Hemp Seeds – Roasted Almonds – Pecans

– Granola – Coconut Flakes – Hemp Seeds – Roasted Almonds – Pecans Top with – Chocolate Sauce – Caramel Sauce – Powder Sugar – Whipped Cream

NOTE: $.78 for each additional topping – 37 grams of protein – 6 grams of fiber – 380 calories

GA Nutrition Spot offers Mazamas Coffees ranging from $6 to $8 – hot or iced.

Americano – Espresso + Hot Water Latte – Expresso + Milk Vanilla Latte – Espresso + Milk + Chocolate Syrup Chocolate Mocha – Espresso + Milk + White Chocolate Syrup Caramel Macciato – Espresso + Milk + Soy Milk + Oat Milk

Milk Options: Whole Milk – Almond Milk + Soy Milk + Oat Milk

NOTE: 37 grams of protein – 6 grams of fiber – 380 calories.

GA Nutrition Spot offers healthy food options for $12.99

Turkey Sandwich : Turkey, Pepperjack Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Chili sauce, avocado on top, and salad on the side.

: Turkey, Pepperjack Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Chili sauce, avocado on top, and salad on the side. Burrito – Chorizo Burrito with Chorizo, potatoes, and cheese with 435 calories.

– Chorizo Burrito with Chorizo, potatoes, and cheese with 435 calories. Torta – Ham Torta – Ham, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Avocado, and Pickled Jalapenos with 550 calories.

Happy Bowls for $13

The bowls contain all the micro- and macronutrients your body requires. They can be used as meal replacements.

260 Calories (depending on toppings) – Great Source of Antioxidants – Potassium – Magnesium – High in Fiber with 24 grams of protein.

Choose Your Base – Acal, Green Vibes, Dragon Fruit/Mango or Strawberry/Banana or Chocolate/Coconut.

Pick Your Toppings – Strawberry – Mango – Banana – Blueberries – Pineapple – Kiwi

Granola – Coconut Flakes – Hemp Seeds – Almonds – Chia – Cacao Nibs – Goji Berries – Pumpkin Seed

Peanut Butter – Almond Butter – Nutella – Honey

NOTE: $.78 for each additional topping.

GA Nutrition Spot is open 7 days a week:

Monday through Saturday – 8:00 am to 6:00 pm

– 8:00 am to 6:00 pm Sunday – 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

Visit their website at GANutritionSpot.com