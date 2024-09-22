Royal Chinese BBQ Closing – November 10, 2024

After 32 Years of Business, Royal Chinese BBQ on Olive Blvd, University City, Missouri, will close on November 10, 2024.

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) After 32 years of business, Royal Chinese BBQ at 8406 Olive Blvd, University City, Missouri, will close on November 10, 2024, forever.

The owners are Denny Bao and My Quan, a husband and wife team who will retire. Like most restaurants, they suffer from a lack of staff, rising prices, and slowing sales.

It is easy to assume that the new owners will reopen another restaurant, but we have no details now. We will seek an update as soon as we can contact the new property owners.

The owners are selling an incredible hand-carved statue that has been displayed in the restaurant for many years. Call or text 417-529-1133 for questions about the price or to make an offer.

Address and phone:

8406 Olive Blvd

University City, Missouri 63132

Phone: +1 314-991-1888

