Royal Chinese BBQ Last Day - November 10, 2024

Royal Chinese BBQ Closing – November 10, 2024

Posted on By Martin Smith

After 32 Years of Business, Royal Chinese BBQ on Olive Blvd, University City, Missouri, will close on November 10, 2024.

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) After 32 years of business, Royal Chinese BBQ at 8406 Olive Blvd, University City, Missouri, will close on November 10, 2024, forever.

The owners are Denny Bao and My Quan, a husband and wife team who will retire.  Like most restaurants, they suffer from a lack of staff, rising prices, and slowing sales.

It is easy to assume that the new owners will reopen another restaurant, but we have no details now.  We will seek an update as soon as we can contact the new property owners.

Royal Chinese BBQ - Wood Carving
Royal Chinese BBQ – Wood Carving

The owners are selling an incredible hand-carved statue that has been displayed in the restaurant for many years.  Call or text 417-529-1133 for questions about the price or to make an offer.

Address and phone:

8406 Olive Blvd
University City, Missouri 63132
Phone: +1 314-991-1888

STL.News covered this story as well.

USPress.News covered this story as well.

Business Tags:,

Related Posts

More Related Articles

Red Lobster Red Lobster May Have New Owner Business
Restaurant Industry Expected to Add Jobs Restaurant Industry Expected to Add Jobs Business
Online Ordering Is No Longer a Nice Tool For Restaurants Online Ordering Is No Longer a Nice Tool For Restaurants Business

There are no reviews yet. Be the first one to write one.