Billy’s On Broadway Closed Permanently

Billy’s On Broadway at 701 Broadway has closed permanently, per Google.

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Billy’s on Broadway is just another victim of the social and economic changes we’ve inherited from the pandemic. It’s sad to think hundreds of thousands of dollars were invested in this property to create what appeared to be a viable business venture. It took them more than one year to decide it was no longer feasible.

The restaurant industry will see more victims fail to succeed, with more closures on the horizon. Staffing is challenging and most likely not expected to change, but the old business models are dead.

Billy’s On Broadway posted on their Facebook page saying:

Dear downtown St. Louis community, we want to express our heartfelt appreciation for your support of Billy’s on Broadway. Unfortunately, we are announcing that we will be closing our doors on October 25th. The current landscape of the restaurant has become increasingly challenging, and it has pushed us beyond reasonable limits.

While we’re unable to continue in our current form, we remain hopeful for the future and are exploring opportunities to reimagine our concept or foster a relationship for a new owner. For now, simply cannot find a way to move forward as we are.

From Billy’s on Broadway staff…We loved serving you.

They are exploring their options, but don’t read too much into that; they will most likely list the building for sale.

According to public records at the Missouri Secretary of State, BillyonBroadway LLC was formed on June 15, 2022, with a Charter No. LC014385750. The Registered Agent was Registered Agent Solutions, Inc., 711 N 11th Street, St. Louis, MO 63101-1231. Bob Dailey from Omaha, NE, organized the company.

After meeting with Billy, we announced its opening on June 22, 2024.

Sauce Magazine published the news on October 23, 2024.