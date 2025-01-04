Best Pizza in St. Louis – Yelp & TripAdvisor

According to Yelp and TripAdvisor, the best Pizza in St. Louis for January 2025.
ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) We have compiled a list from Yelp and TripAdvisor to help you find your next “favorite” pizza. Everyone loves pizza, but there is always this ongoing debate over which pizza is the best. Let’s take a look at the public ratings and reviews.
Remember that the restaurant must be categorized as a pizza restaurant for these public review sites. Some of the best pizzas may be in the restaurant or steakhouse category. For example, Tuckers Place in Ballwin, MO, has excellent pizza but won’t make this list because it is categorized as a steakhouse.
La Pizza is one of our favorite pizzas in St. Louis but is not on either list. It was reviewed and liked by the Barstool Pizza Review on YouTube.
According to Wikipedia, the term pizza was first recorded in 997 AD in a Latin manuscript from the southern Italian town of Gaeta, in Lazio, on the border with Campania.
Best Pizza Near Saint Louis, Missouri by Yelp – January 2025
- Pizzeoli Wood Fired Pizza – #8 on TripAdvisor list
- Anthonino’s Taverna – #1 on TripAdvisor list
- Pizzeria Da Gloria – Not listed on TripAdvisor
- Motor Town Pizza – Not listed on the TripAdvisor list
- Union Loafers Cafe and Bread Bakery – Not listed on the TripAdvisor list
- Pizza-A-G0-Go – Not listed on the TripAdvisor list
- Pie Guy Pizza – Not listed on the TripAdvisor list
- Rose by Peno – Not listed on the TripAdvisor list
- Bud’s Pizza & Beer – Not listed on the TripAdvisor list
- Faraci Pizza – Not listed on the TripAdvisor list
Best Pizza in Saint Louis, Missouri by TripAdvisor
- Anthonino’s – #2 on the Yelp list
- Dewey’s Pizza – Kirkwood – Not listed on the Yelp list
- Dewey’s Pizza – N and South Rd – Kirkwood – Not listed on the Yelp list
- Pastaria – Kirkwood – Not listed on the Yelp list
- Guideo’s Pizzeria and Tapas – Kirkwood – Not listed on the Yelp list
- Katie’s Pizza & Pasta – Kirkwood – Not listed on the Yelp list
- Vito’s Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante – Kirkwood – Not listed on the Yelp list
- Pizzeoli Wood Fired Pizza – #1 on the Yelp list
- Grassi’s Ristorante & Deli – Kirkwood – Not listed on the Yelp list
- Farotto’s – Kirkwood – Not listed on the Yelp list
The list varies, as you can see. It is a great reference, but we can’t say that we agree with it. Customers’ online ratings and reviews determine the list.