Best Pizza in St. Louis – Yelp & TripAdvisor

According to Yelp and TripAdvisor, the best Pizza in St. Louis for January 2025.

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) We have compiled a list from Yelp and TripAdvisor to help you find your next “favorite” pizza. Everyone loves pizza, but there is always this ongoing debate over which pizza is the best. Let’s take a look at the public ratings and reviews.

Remember that the restaurant must be categorized as a pizza restaurant for these public review sites. Some of the best pizzas may be in the restaurant or steakhouse category. For example, Tuckers Place in Ballwin, MO, has excellent pizza but won’t make this list because it is categorized as a steakhouse.

La Pizza is one of our favorite pizzas in St. Louis but is not on either list. It was reviewed and liked by the Barstool Pizza Review on YouTube.

According to Wikipedia, the term pizza was first recorded in 997 AD in a Latin manuscript from the southern Italian town of Gaeta, in Lazio, on the border with Campania.

Best Pizza Near Saint Louis, Missouri by Yelp – January 2025

Pizzeoli Wood Fired Pizza – #8 on TripAdvisor list Anthonino’s Taverna – #1 on TripAdvisor list Pizzeria Da Gloria – Not listed on TripAdvisor Motor Town Pizza – Not listed on the TripAdvisor list Union Loafers Cafe and Bread Bakery – Not listed on the TripAdvisor list Pizza-A-G0-Go – Not listed on the TripAdvisor list Pie Guy Pizza – Not listed on the TripAdvisor list Rose by Peno – Not listed on the TripAdvisor list Bud’s Pizza & Beer – Not listed on the TripAdvisor list Faraci Pizza – Not listed on the TripAdvisor list

Best Pizza in Saint Louis, Missouri by TripAdvisor

Anthonino’s – #2 on the Yelp list Dewey’s Pizza – Kirkwood – Not listed on the Yelp list Dewey’s Pizza – N and South Rd – Kirkwood – Not listed on the Yelp list Pastaria – Kirkwood – Not listed on the Yelp list Guideo’s Pizzeria and Tapas – Kirkwood – Not listed on the Yelp list Katie’s Pizza & Pasta – Kirkwood – Not listed on the Yelp list Vito’s Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante – Kirkwood – Not listed on the Yelp list Pizzeoli Wood Fired Pizza – #1 on the Yelp list Grassi’s Ristorante & Deli – Kirkwood – Not listed on the Yelp list Farotto’s – Kirkwood – Not listed on the Yelp list

The list varies, as you can see. It is a great reference, but we can’t say that we agree with it. Customers’ online ratings and reviews determine the list.