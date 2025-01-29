Fallon’s Bar & Grill – Restaurant Review

Fallon’s Bar & Grill, 9200 Olive Blvd, Olivette, Missouri, offers over 70 whiskeys, beers, and spirits with award-winning Irish cuisine.

OLIVETTE, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Fallon’s Bar & Grill is an Irish pub at 9200 Olive Blvd, Olivette, Missouri. It has a great, clean atmosphere and is managed by an owner and an incredible staff.

It has a great location on Olive Blvd, approximately ¼ of a mile west of the I-170 and Olive Blvd intersection on the south side of the road in an upscale shopping center.

The best feature of this Irish pub is the staff. They make you feel like a neighbor or friend on your first visit. This is not fake; they appear to be great people who take their job seriously. Their job is to provide a clean, comfortable, and fun atmosphere, and they do a great job of that.

The best bartender that I have seen is Lexi Cech, who is also the manager. She is super friendly and talks to the customers, but she does not let anything pass by her that happens anyplace in the restaurant. The owners, Chris Whitworth and Dan Schultz, have a true gem with this young lady. She is happy and treats customers well but looks out for the restaurant. She has an outstanding balance. The entire staff is generally exceptional and trained well, with the expectation of high customer satisfaction at the top of the priority list. Dan Schultz stated that the staff is with extraordinary customers.

Chris Whitworth was the original owner but later brought his friend, Dan Schultz, into the business with plans for future growth. As it stands now, Dan Schultz manages the Olivette location, while Chris Whitworth manages the Ellisville, Missouri, location, which we will be visiting soon.

According to owner Dan Schultz, Fallon’s Bar & Grill has the largest Irish whiskey collection in the state; I’m pretty sure.

They offer a club called Irish Whiskey Clan. To join, their website gives these rules:

To join our Irish Whiskey Clan, one must try every brand of Irish Whiskey we carry at Fallon’s. We’ll even give you a card to track your progress. Once you have tasted half of the whiskeys listed below, you will receive a plaque with your name to be added to our wall.

However, if you prove yourself worthy of the clan by trying all 70 Irish Whiskeys, you will receive a personalized Oak Aging Barrel to take home.

I’m not a whiskey guy, but I may have to try to accomplish this to rank among the best Irish whiskey drinkers in that neighborhood.

The large bar area has tables and high tops, accommodating 16 customers. A separate dining area is for those more concerned about high-quality Irish cuisine than drinking.

They offer an outdoor patio area that accommodates approximately 60 customers who prefer the outdoors.

Additionally, they have two banquet rooms that are frequently used and hold approximately 25 to 30 people in each room.

They also offer online ordering using DoorDash and catering by the restaurant to custom-create their food.

Schultz approved our draft on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, and earlier that day, they had the St. County Health Department performing their inspection, which they are proud to say was 100%. Nice revision and addition to this article.

The latest additions to the bar are non-alcoholic beers and spirits, attracting a new, younger crowd.

In 2019, they opened a second location at 15850 Manchester Rd in Ellisville, MO. Chris Whitworth manages that location, while Dan Schultz manages the Olivette location.

Fallon’s Bar & Grill in Olivette, MO, online ratings are as follows as of January 29, 2024 at 10:30 am:

Google – 4.6 Stars with 856 online customer ratings and reviews Facebook – Not Rated Yet – 3.2K likes – 3.4K followers Yelp – 4.0 Stars with 173 online ratings and reviews TripAdvisor – 4.0 Bubbles with 31 online ratings and reviews DoorDash – 4.6 Stars with 50 online customer ratings and reviews STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online customer rating and review

Average Rating – 4.44 Stars – averaging across five platforms. Facebook is not included in the average because it does not have ratings and reviews activated.