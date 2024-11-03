Pearl Cafe Reviewed by STL.News

Pearl Cafe, 8416 N Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant, MO, was reviewed by STL.News.

Florissant, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) STL News has reviewed Pearl Cafe at 8416 N Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant, Missouri. Pearl is also a featured member of the St. Louis Restaurant Directory, offering eOrderSTL. CLICK to order online.

They also co-own two food trucks, Tuk Tuk Thai and Mr. Noodle.

The food sold on the food trucks is mainly menu items from Pearl Cafe. We have provided links to their Facebook pages so you can check their location. They frequent various festivals and events and set up shop at Fock & Food Truck Park in Alton, Illinois, at least once a month.

Pearl Cafe Food Truck Affiliates Facebook Ratings:

Tuk Tuk Thai Food Truck – Facebook – 5 Stars – 596 likes – 687 followers – 100% recommend (5 Reviews)

– Facebook – 5 Stars – 596 likes – 687 followers – 100% recommend (5 Reviews) Mr. Noodle Food Truck – Facebook – 5 Stars – 73 likes – 97 followers

Pearl Cafe online customer reviews as of November 2, 2024, at 5:45 pm are as follows:

Google – 4.7 Stars with more than 1250 online customer reviews

– 4.7 Stars with more than 1250 online customer reviews Facebook – 4.5 Stars with 322 votes – 4.3 likes – 4.3 followers – 90% recommend (854 Reviews)

– 4.5 Stars with 322 votes – 4.3 likes – 4.3 followers – 90% recommend (854 Reviews) TripAdvisor – 4.5 Bubbles with 103 online customer reviews – #3 of 165 Restaurants in Florissant

– 4.5 Bubbles with 103 online customer reviews – #3 of 165 Restaurants in Florissant Yelp – 4.4 Stars with more than 467 online customer reviews

– 4.4 Stars with more than 467 online customer reviews STL.Directory – 5.0 Stars with one online customer review

TripAdvisor lists Pearl Cafe as the Number One Thai restaurant in the Florissant, MO, area. CLICK to view the list.

On NextDoor, Pearl Cafe was a “Neighborhood Fave” for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. As of October 30, 2024, at 6:00 am, 137 “Hearts” had accumulated. Additionally, they are a featured member of St. Louis Restaurant Review. CLICK to view their business listing.

NOTE: The reviews published are subject to change without notice as online reviews are added daily, potentially changing our ratings. Refer to the review sites for the latest up-to-date reviews.

Conclusion of review: Pearl Cafe is a Recommended Restaurant in STL.News.

Address, phone and email:

8416 N Lindbergh Blvd.

Florissant, Missouri 63031

Phone: 314-831-3701

Additional resources: