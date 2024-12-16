Mi Lupita Ballwin is Relocating After 30 Years

Mi Lupita Ballwin is relocating to 100 Holloway Rd, Ballwin, MO, after 30 news in the existing location.

BALLWIN, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Mi Lupita Ballwin is a Mexican restaurant in Ballwin that is relocating to a larger facility after 30 years in the exact location.

Mi Lupita is leaving the existing location at 15307 Manchester Rd in Ballwin and moving up the street to 100 Holloway Rd, the previous home to Candicci’s Bar and Restaurant, which closed earlier this year, to relocate to a smaller facility focusing on catering, pickup, and delivery.

The new location is being completely renovated inside and out. From the outside, it will look like a classy Mexican restaurant with a large bar and outdoor patio.

After 30 years, they are growing when other restaurants are shrinking or going out of business. Based on their online ratings, they don’t have to worry about growing their business to attract more customers. They are always full, and the customers love their Mexican cuisine.

The existing location was opened in 1994 by a family member who wanted to return to Mexico after a few years. The existing owners have owned it since 2011, and the current owner/manager, David Sanchez, started working there in 2007. At age 35, he is ready to expand and serve more customers from the new location.

Today, the restaurant is owned and managed by David and Lety Sanchez, a mother-and-son team comfortable working together in the restaurant business.

We have eaten there and knew the food was great, but the online ratings are shockingly high.

Mi Lupita Ballwin online ratings are as follows as of December 16, 2024 at 7:00 pm:

Google – 4.5 Stars with 995 online customer ratings and reviews

– 4.5 Stars with 995 online customer ratings and reviews Facebook – 4.5 Stars with 217 online ratings and reviews – 2.7k likes – 3k followers – 90% recommend (650 Reviews)

– 4.5 Stars with 217 online ratings and reviews – 2.7k likes – 3k followers – 90% recommend (650 Reviews) Yelp – 4.0 Stars with 264 online ratings and reviews – an unusually high rating for Yelp

– 4.0 Stars with 264 online ratings and reviews – an unusually high rating for Yelp TripAdvisor – 4.5 Bubbles with 123 online customer ratings and reviews

– 4.5 Bubbles with 123 online customer ratings and reviews STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online rating and review

On nextdoor, they have 778 Hearts and have been a “Neighborhood Fave” for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024.

They are also listed on America’s Best Restaurants earlier this year.

Additionally, they have been added to the St. Louis Restaurant Directory, a non-paid listing of the best restaurants in the St. Louis region.

According to the owners of Mi Lupita Ballwin, the restaurant is expected to open in mid-January 2025. We will update you and look forward to helping Lety and David fill those seats at their new location.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

STL.News covered the story as well.