1356 Public House to Start Delivery on December 16, 2024

1356 Public House will launch a new online ordering system that offers delivery on December 16, 2024.

TWIN OAKS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) 1356 Public House is a popular sports bar and grill in Twin Oaks, MO, off of the Highway 141 and Big Bend intersection. They are celebrating their tenth year of business and survived the COVID-19 pandemic, which many restaurants did not. They are highly rated on the popular rating sites and continue to grow their business, with all food being made from scratch. They do not offer any frozen menu items.

The new online ordering system is eOrderSTL, owned and managed by St. Louis Restaurant Review. For an additional fee, delivery partners such as DoorDash, Uber, or Roadie will provide service within a 5-mile radius of the restaurant.

St. Louis Restaurant Review recently published a review of 1356 Public House on November 16, 2024. CLICK to read the review with ratings, reviews, and more information.