Tiger 88 Danhmi & Boba – Restaurant Review

St. Louis Restaurant Review has reviewed Tiger 88 Danhmi & Boba, a Vietnamese restaurant at 12055 Manchester Rd, Des Peres, Missouri.

DES PERES, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Tiger 88 Danhmi Boba is located at 12055 Manchester Road in Des Peres, Missouri, approximately ¾ of a mile west of the I-270 and Manchester Rd intersection, making it an easy destination to find regardless of where you might be driving from to visit. It is located inside the Des Peres Centre, which has been around for years, offering businesses a great and classy facility for their tenants to serve their customers.

They opened on May 18, 2024, and have achieved impressive online ratings that should frighten their competitors.

We visited the establishment on Monday, December 2, 2024, to interview the co-owner, Kenny Ngo, to get as much information as possible from this new restauranteur. He co-owns the establishment with his wife, Jenny Pham, who co-owns and manages Cee Cee Nail Spa in Valley Park, MO.

The atmosphere is fun, classy, cozy, and decorated in Vietnamese from the 1970s and 80s. The owners spent significant money to open this establishment. Additionally, they have leveraged technology with multiple online ordering platforms such as DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats, with more to come. They have a standard POS system that accepts your order, or you can place it from their walkup kiosk stand.

Ngo promises that the recipes are authentic Vietnamese and that he buys the best ingredients to create the menu items, which is true based on their online ratings and reviews. They import many items from Taiwan and Vietnam to create these unique menu items.

They are already a featured member of the St. Louis Restaurant Directory and have a listing on STL.Directory with a 5-star rating. Both of these listings are not sponsored or paid. It goes by qualifications and the sole discretion of the editor-in-chief of St. Louis Media, LLC, who owns both publications.

Tiger 88 Danhmi Boba offers:

Dine-in

Online Ordering – DoorDash, GrubHub, Uber Eats, and more to come

Delivery – using third-party companies such as DoorDash, GrubHub and Uber Eats

Carryout

Catering – Call Kenny

10% Veterans Discount of Proof of Service

Clean Atmosphere

Fun Environment

Tiger 88 Banhmi & Boba Menu offers:

Milk Tea

Non-Caffeine Coffee

Sugar Cane Drinks

Fruit Tea

Smoothie and Slush Drinks

Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Sandwiches

Coin Waffles

Vietnamese Rice Bowls

Combo Meals

Asian Street Food

Tiger 88 Banhmi & Boba online reviews as of December 3, 2024 at 6:00 am are as follows:

Google – 4.4 Stars with 122 online customer ratings and reviews

We always like to give the nextdoor results, but they have yet to be rated on this platform because they are too new. The Hearts and Awards will come. Stay tuned!

NOTE: The ratings and reviews are subject to change without notice as customers publish ratings that will affect our numbers. We will update it frequently to keep you updated. We expect this to be a rising star!

They were featured in an article in Feast Magazine on September 12, 2024, titled “Tiger 88 Banh Mi Brings a Taste of Vietnam to Des Peres.” That’s a catchy title!

Tiger 88 Banhmi & Boba address, phone, website, and strip center:

12055 Manchester Rd

Des Peres, Missouri 63131

Phone: +1 314-287-6868

Website: Tiger88USA.com

Located in: Des Peres Centre

Owners: Kenny Ngo & Jenny Pham

