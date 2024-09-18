Tony’s K-Food – Chesterfield, MO – Restaurant Review

Tony’s K-Food serves traditional, authentic, affordable Korean food inside the East East Oriental Market at 13365 Olive Blvd in Chesterfield, MO.

CHESTERFIELD, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Tony’s K-Food has a unique business model that most restaurant owners would say won’t work, but he has used it before and succeeded. He continues to thrive, proving that if you have good food, the old cliche of location, location, location is not necessarily true.

Tony did not forecast the pandemic, but his model helped him survive and thrive during it and continue to grow after the social changes it caused impacted the restaurant industry.

They are located inside the Woodchase Plaza, which houses several restaurants such as Satchmo’s Bar & Grill, El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, Kim’s Bakery, Lefty’s Bagels, and Balkan Store & Bakery, creating a dining destination.

Korea is known for its catchy music groups, kitschy fashion trends, and many unique and delicious foods. Tony’s K-Food brings those delicious Korean dishes to the Chesterfield area.

This restaurant is a hidden gem inside the East East Oriental Market Korean grocery store. It serves delicious homestyle Korean cuisine. Though the space may be small and the menu limited, the food truly excels. From beef bulgogi and tteokbokki to black bean noodles and fiery kimchi stew, every bite is a delectable taste-bud adventure!

Tony’s K-Food may not be your typical restaurant, but with delivery services available, it can make dining options on lazy days when cooking is out of the question. No tabletop grills or expansive side dishes are provided here, yet Tony does an outstanding job with Korean classics such as beef bulgogi and dukbokki. Their joenjiang homestyle soup offers exceptional flavors like garlic gochugaru chili powder that packs an unforgettable punch, plus chunks of tofu chunks, green lip mussels, and delicate enoki mushrooms for comforting dining that tastes homemade, delicious, and, most importantly, affordable.

Remember, there is no dine-in option, but they offer patio seating shared with the bagel shop next door. Pickup or delivery is available only. Online ordering is available through major online platforms such as DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats.

The most crucial feature of Tony’s K-Food is Tony himself. He is a Korean migrant who moved here with his family in 1983, first to Springfield, MO, where his family operated a restaurant. His devotion to his job is admirable. He is the only employee who prepares, cooks, and packs approximately 100 orders daily. He is the Korean Ironman who appears to have a passion for his Korean cuisine, creating a love for his job and appreciation for his customers.

One of the items we saw that attracted us to Tony’s K-Food is the Yelp rating of 4.7 stars. That is an unusually high rating for Yelp because Yelpers are harsh and not polite in their judgment, usually making Yelp the lowest rating among all rating and review platforms. Most restaurant owners do not like Yelp and refuse to advertise on their platforms for these reasons. Tony’s K-Food is breaking this rule as well.

Nonetheless, forget about our opinion; what customers are saying is essential. What are Tony’s customers saying?

Tony’s K-Food online ratings and reviews are as follows as of September 17, 2024, at 1:00 pm:

Google – 4.6 Stars with 57 online customer reviews and ratings

– 4.7 Stars with 47 online customer reviews and ratings GrubHub – 4.9 Stars with 169 online reviews and ratings

– 4.8 Stars with 50 reviews and ratings Seamless – 4.4 Stars

Tony’s K-Food business hours:

Sunday – 11:00 am – 6:00 pm

Tuesday – 11:30 am – 7:00 pm

Address and phone:

13365 Olive Blvd

Chesterfield, Missouri 63017

Phone: +1 314-205-1882

Website: N/A

