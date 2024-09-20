Satchmo’s Bar & Grill Adds Online Ordering

Satchmo’s Bar & Grill, 13375 Olive Blvd, Chesterfield, MO, now offers online ordering.

CHESTERFIELD, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Satchmo’s Bar & Grill reopened in early July 2024, and St. Louis Restaurant Review published an article on July 8, 2024, titled “Satchmo’s Bar & Grill Under New Ownership.”

They are excited to announce the launch of ONLINE ORDERING for pickup or delivery using third-party delivery companies. There is an additional delivery charge.

The new website and shopping cart is work in progress and changes will be made daily to enhance our information. They will be featured on St. Louis Restaurant Review and STL.News when there is news to announce.

Satchmo’s Bar & Grill chooses eOrderSTL as their preferred platform.

We will add platforms, but our preferred provider is eOrderSTL, which St. Louis Restaurant Review owns.

Satchmo’s Bar & Grill has been in the community for years but acquired new owners earlier this year. They completely remodeled the inside into an upscale bar and grill, creating a unique dining experience for their neighborhood. They also created what we believe will be an award-winning menu. It has menu items that can’t be found anywhere except at Satchmo’s.

Due to the reputation of the previous Satchmo’s many old customers might be skeptical to try the new Satchmo’s Bar. We would not be writing about them if they had not changed operations with the new owners. The new owners have a different objective than the previous owner. Today, you can’t judge this book by its old cover. In other words, ignore the old ratings and reviews. Read the reviews since July 2024 and you will see a huge improvement. Keeping the same name, they are unfortunately plaqued with the old ratings and review.

The new owners of Satchmo’s Bar & Grill in Chesterfield, MO, are:

Jeffrey Douglas Moenkhaus – Owner

Jennifer Mitchell – Owner

Matthew Owen Mitchell – Owner & Mgr.

On September 18, 2024, STL.News announced this news as well.

Address, phone and website:

13375 Olive Blvd

Chesterfield, Missouri 63017

Phone: +1 314-392-9401

Website: SatchmosSTL.com

Additional resources: