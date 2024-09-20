Candicci’s Opens its Catering – Express Location

Candicci’s Catering & Express has opened its location in Chesterfield, MO, for catering pickup or delivery.

CHESTERFIELD, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) STL.News announced earlier today that Candicci’s has opened their new concept, Candicci’s Catering & Express, at 14870 Clayton Road, Chesterfield, MO, and they have the same phone number as they did at the previous location, which is 636-220-8989.

As we announced on June 12, 2024, they focus on catering, pickup, and delivery only in their new location.

Since the pandemic, the restaurant industry has faced unexpected challenges such as inflation, triple net leases increasing due to rising property taxes and insurance, lack of staffing, etc. The list goes on and on. Many restaurants suffered substantial losses through the pandemic lockdown, but new challenges appeared. Candicci’s was not exempt from those same challenges.

Many alternatives have arisen from the increasing cost of brick-and-mortar. Ghost kitchens are a new concept that has failed in many cities, but The Hill Food Co. on Hampton Avenue in St. Louis appears to be working successfully.

Anything to help reduce labor, which you can’t find now, and the ridiculous and increasing cost of leasing property. Ghost Kitchens and no dine-in appear to be a solid solution.