Satchmo’s Bar & Grill Under New Ownership

Satchmo’s Bar & Grill, located at 13375 Olive Blvd, Chesterfield, MO, is under new ownership and management, guaranteeing another twenty years of operation.

CHESTERFIELD, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) We are excited to announce that Satchmo’s Bar & Grill at 13375 Olive Blvd, Chesterfield, MO, is under new ownership and management. They have completely remodeled the inside to become an upscale bar and grill with little to compare it to. They have a new menu with unique items. It has a small menu but is diverse, offering things from burgers to steaks. It is one of the nicest bars and grills in the Chesterfield area, if not the entire city.

There is a group of owners, but we met an owner/operating manager, Matt Mitchell. He has spent over 30 years opening and overseeing operations for Applebees, Red Robin, and others, saying he has opened 27 different establishments for others. This establishment is being opened after learning from the successes and errors of others. Based on what we saw, this will be a winner!

I ate lunch there, having Buffalo Eggrolls that are 5 stars. They have 9 beers on draft, with 2-3 floating to keep changes fresh and let beer fans try new drafts. They have Happy Hour 7 days a week from 2:00 to 6:00 pm.

Currently, Satchmo’s Bar & Grill offers the following draft beers:

4 Hands Incarnation IPA – $6

Budlight – $6

Guinness – $8

Kona Big Wave – $7

Mich Ultra – $6

Shocktop – $7

Stella Artois – $9

Yuengling – $8

Yuengling Flight – $8

Please Note: The prices are subject to change without notice.

But we want to warn consumers that if you look at online reviews, you might not be impressed as they do not support what we represent. After five months of remodeling and changing the operations, they have inherited the negative reviews. So don’t judge this book by the cover; judge it based on our news story and try it for yourself and leave them a good review to help them overcome the difficult challenge of fighting hundreds of old reviews that did not reflect their new objectives and motives.

Visit their Facebook page for the latest news.