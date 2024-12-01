Charlie Gitto’s Adds Private Labeled Wine to Menu

Charlie Gitto’s Italian restaurant has launched its privately labeled wines, including Pinot Grigio and Chianti.

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Charlie Gitto’s on the Hill is handing out flyers promoting its At Home products, which will surely be a big hit. We did not verify, but we are confident it is also available at the Hollywood Casino location.

To celebrate the holiday spirit, we ate there Friday and Saturday night with two different groups of people. I did drink Charlie Gitto’s Pinot Grigio, a high-quality, smooth wine that is easy to drink. I do not doubt that the Chianti is equal to or a superior quality.

Additionally, Gitto offers Pomodoro, San Marzano, and a Sweet Italian Vinaigrette in its At Home products. All of these products and more are available on CharlieGittos.com.

The flyer prices the items as follows:

Pinot Grigio – $56.00 per bottle

– $56.00 per bottle Chianti – $60.00 per bottle

– $60.00 per bottle Sauce – $9.99 per jar

– $9.99 per jar Dressing – $6.99 per jar

NOTE: These prices are subject to change without notice. Please refer to their website or call the restaurant closest to you.

There are two Charlie Gitto’s locations:

We have eaten at both locations numerous times, and you won’t be disappointed in the food or service. There are several top-rated Italian restaurants in the St. Louis region. It is a competitive niche, but you will never be disappointed in this establishment.