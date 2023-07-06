Why You Should Visit St. Louis as a Student

(StLouisRestaurantReview) Traveling is always a great experience for any person. It is the opportunity to see new places to get to know new people, and one ofandhe best ways to forget or swit is itch off from problems. For students traveling can also be very helpful from an educational point of view. For example, if you study history in college, holidays spent in Rome can be very valuable as you would be able to see amazing examples of the architecture of the Roman Empire. If you study some foreign languages, like Spanish or French, for sure your dream destination point will be Madrid and Paris. From this point of view, we sometimes feel sorry for local US cities because many Americans want to travel abroad and, at the same time, don’t know a lot about their neighboring cities. That is why we prepared this article and would like to tell you about one of the greatest cities for travel in the US, St. Louis. Here are some tips; we hope you will find them helpful.

Don’t take your academic debts with you.

This first tip is a basic one, no matter where you want to go. Nothing can spoil your holidays like the thoughts about unwritten essays or the assignments that you didn’t send to your professor on time. That is why we suggest you do everything possible in order to pass all the exams and send all the assignments. If you think that you will not be able to cope with some essays alone, then you can consider as an option to place the order with some writing service, for example, Speedy Paper; in such case, you will, first of all, be calm because they will write all the paperwork within deadlines and in accordance with your requests and, second of all, the free time you get, you can spend on learning about St. Louis and on organizing your trip.

Think about the way of traveling and time.

Thanks to the St. Louis location, you can get there by any means of transport. It will take you about three hours to get to Lambert International Airport from any point in the US. If you have aerophobia, then you can easily get to the city by train or by car. If you prefer a plane, you have to think about buying tickets beforehand. It’s not necessary to do it three months in advance, for example, for international flights, when you can save some money if you buy a ticket long before the trip. But it’s better not to postpone it till the last moment because during summertime people travel more often, so there is a chance that you will have difficulties with buying tickets. Time is also very important. Believe us, St. Louis, you will find what to do every season of the year. If you look at the list of events that take place there, you will get tired of scrolling even after day; concerts, exhibitions, plays, events for children and adults, it’s always very hard to choose. But if you ask us, the author’s choice is summer. The weather is great, and you can spend a lot of time outdoors enjoying The Botanical Garden, St. Louis Zoo, or Laumeier Sculpture Park.

The city offers a wide choice of accommodation.

Another important issue is the place to live. For sure, you will not have problems finding a suitable place to live without spending all your money (it’s better to do it in the Central West End). If you can afford it, you can stay in a big and luxurious hotel. If your budget is not that big, you can look for a hostel or rent a flat on Airbnb. Those who have an adventurous spirit can try couch surfing. If you are lucky enough, you will pay a very small amount of money or even nothing and will get a local acquaintance, whom you can ask about places to go and see or how to get somewhere if you are not very good at reading maps.

Look for bars and restaurants that locals choose.

The restaurant can be really fancy requiring an almost white tie dress code from you, but the food and atmosphere can be not nice at all. And at the same time, some dinners can be so popular that people from the whole city go there to eat. So, it’s always a good idea to ask locals where they prefer eating. Or at least TripAdvisor. And just for you to know, St. Louis is a perfect place for gastro tours, as it has a national reputation as a place where you can eat something really tasty. Butter cake, thin-crust pizza, or deep-fried ravioli will drive you crazy and most probably will make you gain a couple of pounds. And don’t forget about the famous St. Louis beer.