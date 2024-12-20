Charlie Gitto’s added to Restaurant Directory

Charlie Gitto’s Italian restaurant chain with two locations has been added to the St. Louis Restaurant Directory and STL.Directory.

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Charlie Gitto’s is a well-known and loved Italian restaurant with two locations, one on The Hill and one inside Hollywood Casino.

Our editor-in-chief added them because of their historical background, contribution to the community, online ratings, and award-winning cuisine, as evidenced by the thousands of reviews published by their customers.

Charlie Gitto's on The Hill opened in 1981. Forty-three years later, it remains the leading Italian restaurant in the St. Louis region.

Charlie Gitto's at Hollywood Casino opened in 2004. Twenty years later, it remains a leading Italian restaurant in the county's northern portion, close to St. Charles and St. Charles County.

St. Louis Restaurant Review also published an article about Gitto’s launching their private-label Chianti and Pinot Grigio, which are available online or at each location.

The location on The Hill will undergo a remodeling in January 2025, while Hollywood Casino just completed its remodeling.